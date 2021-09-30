Spartak beat Napoli in the Europa League match with two penalties :: Football :: RBC Sport

The Moscow club conceded the first goal already at the 12th second of the meeting. We managed to level the score after the break, at the end of the match Spartak managed to score twice more, but the team conceded in stoppage time

Spartak beat Napoli in the Europa League group stage match. The meeting took place in Naples and ended with a score of 3: 2 in favor of the Russian club.

The first goal of the match was scored against Spartak already at the 12th second. After the error of the goalkeeper of the Moscow team Alexander Maksimenko, Elif Elmas sent the ball into the empty net.

In the middle of the first half, Napoli were outnumbered after the referee showed a direct red card to Mario Rui for a foul against Victor Moses. Despite this, Spartak managed to level the score after the break. Quincy Promes scored a goal in the 55th minute of the meeting.

Mikhail Ignatov scored the second goal of “Spartak” in the 80th minute of the meeting. However, immediately after the goal, Maximiliano Kofrie received a second yellow card and also left the field.

Despite this, Promes scored one more goal, but it was not possible to strengthen Spartak’s advantage, Viktor Osimkhen reduced the lead to a minimum in time compensated by the second half.

For Spartak, this is the first win in the Europa League this season. In the first round, the team lost to Legia, conceding a goal in stoppage time. In the next round, the Moscow club will play against Leicester in Moscow, the meeting will take place on October 20.

The last time Spartak managed to win the Europa League group stage was in November 2018. That time, the club played against the Rangers, the meeting ended with a score of 4: 3.

In a parallel match Legia beat Leicester 1-0. The winning goal was scored by Mahir Emreli.

In the standings “Spartak” takes the second place, three points behind “Legia”. Napoli and Leicester drew in the first round (2-2), with the Italian club in third place thanks to more goals scored.