Spartak defeated Italian Napoli in the Europa League match – 09/30/2021

At the 12th second, the hosts’ midfielder Elif Elmas opened the scoring. Only Jan Sikora from Czech Slovan scored faster in the history of the tournament in the 2016/17 season in the match against Azerbaijan’s Karabakh (11th second). Another goal for the Neapolitans was scored by Victor Osimhen (90 + 4). As part of Spartak, Quincy Promes (55, 90) and Mikhail Ignatov (80) distinguished themselves. In the 29th minute, Napoli defender Mario Rui received a direct red card. In the 82nd minute Spartak defender Maximiliano Kofrie was sent off for the second yellow card.

In the fifth compensated minute of the first half after Promes fell into the penalty area, the chief referee from Slovakia Ivan Kruzhlyak awarded a penalty to Napoli’s goal, but after watching the video replay he changed his mind. Before the screening, a scuffle took place with the participation of the forward of “Spartak” Alexander Sobolev and the defender of the owners Kalidou Kulibali. Six minutes were added to the second half, but the teams spent about 10 minutes on the field, as they were helping Spartak goalkeeper Alexander Maksimenko, who was in pain after the collision.

Napoli, headed by former Zenit St Petersburg coach Luciano Spalletti, have won all six matches in the Italian championship and topped the standings. Spartak is in eighth place in the Russian championship, gaining 13 points in nine rounds. “Spartak” interrupted the five-game streak without victories in European competitions. The red and whites defeated the Italian club for the first time since 1989, when the capital team beat Atalanta in the UEFA Cup (2: 0).