Speed: TOP 5 facts about the Oscar-winning action movie with Sandra Bullock

Last weekend the 2 + 2 TV channel showed two parts of the legendary film “Speed” with the Hollywood beauty Sandra Bullock at once.

According to the plot of the first part, a crazy terrorist (Dennis Hopper) mines an elevator with passengers in a skyscraper and demands a ransom, but all in vain. After an unsuccessful attempt, he decides to plant a radio-controlled bomb on a regular bus. To save the lives of people, a secret service agent Jack Treven (Keanu Reeves) enters there with a random fellow traveler Annie (Sandra Bullock), who turns out to be at the wheel of the bus.

TOP-5 little-known facts about the action movie “Speed”:

1. For the sake of the project, Sandra Bullock learned to drive a bus, passing the test the first time.

2. Director Jan de Bont made Keanu Reeves get a short haircut specially for this film. The producers were horrified by what they saw, as they were afraid that the audience would not recognize the Hollywood star. And the film company 20th Century Fox even considered postponing the shooting of the film.

3. In the film, Keanu Reeves’ character wears a Casio G-Shock DW-5600C watch, which was discontinued at the time of filming. But after the premiere of the action movie, the watch was so popular that it was returned to the windows.

4. The role of Jack was offered to Stephen Baldwin, William Baldwin, Johnny Depp, Bruce Willis, Tom Cruise, Jeff Bridges and Tom Hanks, but they all refused.

5. For the film, the film crew used 13 buses, two of which had to be blown up.