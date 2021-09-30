Sports drama “Bruised” starring Halle Berry gets a release date on Netflix

The film, which marked the directorial debut of Hollywood actress Halle Berry, is finally reaching the mainstream. This is the sports drama Bruised, which the Oscar-winning lady filmed in 2019 and presented at the Toronto Film Festival in September 2020. Recently, the 54-year-old artist announced on Twitter that three years after filming, the picture will be released on Netflix. The premiere date is November 24, 2021.

“This project is special for me not only because this is my directorial debut, but also because fighting, especially MMA, is a sport that I love very much and a genre that has always won. Everyone loves to root for losers like us, ”Halley writes.

The newly minted director played the main role in the film. She reincarnated as an athlete who was kicked out of the mixed martial arts world a few years ago. Suddenly, the heroine had a chance to return to the ring, but for this she will need to take part in an underground battle with a young rival. However, this is not the whole drama of the picture. It turns out that the woman had previously abandoned her son and now met him again. Through many obstacles, she will have to prove that she can be a fighter and a mother.

One of the rivals of Berry’s heroine was played by the Kyrgyz-born real UFC star Valentina Shevchenko.

We add that, despite her age, Halle Berry manages to maintain her body in excellent condition, which allows her to appear in such projects.

