Stanislavsky Detective – Weekend – Kommersant

HBO Channel (in Russia – “Amediateka”) shows the series “Meir from Easttown” with Kate Winslet as a battered police officer who tries to keep the world on her shoulders

Meir Sheehan (Winslet) is a harsh detective aunt in a routine job, with a dying look and traces of former beauty. She skillfully handcuffs a drug addict from a nearby street for a robbery, sends him to the police station with a patrol car arriving in time and remains to listen to the screams of his wife, who is crazed from such a life – she, of course, knows these two since childhood. In Easttown, everyone is family or former – classmates, lovers, husbands and wives. Meir’s house is home to three generations of her restless family: the obstinate mother, who just to argue about any reason, the headstrong teenage daughter Siobhan and her pet Meir is her grandson, pure joy, because all the time something is babbling tenderly, and there is no argument yet. learned. Former husband Meir is also right there – he settled with his new passion exactly in the next house. All this crowd could drive someone thinner mad at once, but Meir is a strong aunt and not inclined to sentimentality, and so far she can handle it. But she is not omnipotent and cannot establish life in the Easttown hmari alone – a year ago she disappeared without a trace and the daughter of her classmate was never found, and reproaches for the inaction of the entire police station to listen to her again. The final discord in Easttown comes when the corpse of a schoolgirl who studied in the same class with her daughter Meir is found in a forest stream.

It seems Hollywood screenwriter Brad Ingelsby has been watching one of the best British police dramas of recent years, Happy Valley. The entire background of Meir, including her inescapable family tragedy, the contours of which will show through only by the middle of the season, as if copied from there. And not only – as one witty reviewer noted, the series has not left untouched a single cliché of police dramas. Everything is in place: here is a cop with an unsuccessful personal life, here is a stupid partner getting underfoot, here is the murdered Laura Palmer. And here is a priest with a tarnished reputation, eager for young maidens, and the main path of such stories is that every second person has a motive to harm his neighbor, because they are too tightly intertwined in the grief and joy of life of the inhabitants of Easttown. Such detectives from year to year rebuild the same story of a small town with big secrets, which are carefully swept under the carpet in every living room. However, not every such series is starred by Kate Winslet.

Winslet is now 45 years old, 30 of which she has been filming. Her acting career is full of awards and regalia, including an Oscar, and there is a funny story about him. In 2005, Winslet starred in Ricky Gervais’s “Extras” in a parody of herself, where she said from the screen that if you really want an Oscar, you should star in a film about the Holocaust. In 2008, she finally got it for the film “The Reader” – and yes, it was about the Holocaust. Many light years have passed since then, and as an actress, Kate Winslet is now in such a form that she can create an Oscar performance out of nothing if she just walks in the frame from right to left. This is the level of acting when art is not about starting to portray something, but about stopping – exactly according to Stanislavsky.

From her Meir Sheehan literally does not take your eyes off. She walks waddle, sings something through her teeth, and at home does not let go of a bottle of beer. When young cop Colin Zable (Evan Peters) is sent to help her, she won’t shake hands with him to begin with. And on the first joint exit he will jerk off so that he almost breaks his head on the windshield of the car. In response, he will look at her with enthusiastic eyes and bring coffee in the morning. Because anyone understands: she drags an exorbitant burden on her shoulders – it seems that all the fragile well-being of Easttown is solely the merit of this tired aunt with a heavy look. Step back from her duties, fold her hands – and everything will collapse, crying and gnashing of teeth will be heard everywhere. Meir does not even smile on a date with a visiting gentleman (Guy Pearce) – a shabby but charming writer, apparently attracted to her solely because he is not local. The trouble is, Meir cannot relax and does not want to be helped. And she’s better off breaking the wood than admitting that she couldn’t do it. She will say the same to the psychotherapist appointed by her superiors: “I already went to therapy before, when my husband and I were close to divorce.” “How did it go?” – “We divorced”.

Turning a fancy, densely populated and puffy detective story into a drama and into your own benefit performance is an actor’s task of the same level, but Winslet takes it higher here, forcing the story to reassemble from various clichés around her heroine and come to life. When the notorious acting game is not visible, this is a completely different level.

Watch: “Amediateka”