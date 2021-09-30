https://ria.ru/20210623/spielberg-1738066374.html

Steven Spielberg signs long-term deal with Netflix

Steven Spielberg signs long-term deal with Netflix

Amblin Partners, led by Steven Spielberg, and streaming service Netflix have entered into a partnership, Variety reported. RIA Novosti, 23.06.2021

MOSCOW, June 23 – RIA Novosti. Amblin Partners, led by Steven Spielberg, and streaming service Netflix have entered into a partnership, Variety reported. The Spielberg organization will now release at least two new feature films for the platform annually for an unspecified number of years. It is possible that the creator of “Jaws” and the drama “Schindler’s List” may even lead some projects, and Netflix will provide funding for them. Variety notes that this deal is also surprising in that it testifies to the serious changes taking place in Hollywood. This is partly due to the fact that the great director was previously skeptical of platforms like Netflix. For example, in 2019, he allegedly urged members of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to ban streaming services from nominating for an Oscar. However, sources close to the director tried to challenge these words, saying that Steven Spielberg did not want this. Later, the director himself explained his position in a statement to The New York Times. In it, he denied that he had ever tried to stop Netflix from winning an Oscar. Amblin Partners and Netflix have previously collaborated. Spielberg’s company produced the drama The Trial of the Chicago Seven. Initially, the tape was created at the Paramount studio, and then during the coronavirus pandemic it was sold to the platform. As a result, the film received six nominations at the 93rd Academy Awards, including the category “Best Picture.” Amblin Partners and Netflix are currently working on the biopic “Maestro” about the composer Leonard Bernstein (Bradley Cooper).

