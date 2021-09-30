Student Tutberidze Akatieva won the short program at the junior Grand Prix stage in Gdansk, Kulikova 4th, video – September 30, 2021

The selection for the junior Grand Prix finals is nearing completion, there are only two stages left in the calendar. The penultimate one started today in Gdansk.

Sofia Akatieva flew to Poland in the status of a two-time world record holder: at her debut stage in Krasnoyarsk, student Tutberidze updated both junior “best” Kamila Valieva (in arbitrary and in amount). Akatieva was close to the record in the short, losing to the best junior rental Alena Kostornaya less point.

Fans expected that after such a Krasnoyarsk extravaganza, Kostornaya’s record would be broken already in Gdansk. At first impression, it seemed that it would be so: Sophia confidently landed everything, got maximum levels for choreo elements and literally disappeared into the music of Ezio Bosso. However, after the revision, the referees found an obscure rib on the flip and removed the roll point. The total amount is 71.91.

A student of Sergei Davydov followed the Krasnoyarsk-Gdansk route along with Akatieva Elizaveta Kulikova… Two weeks ago, the rib on the flip became a mistake, today the cascade turned out to be problematic: the exit from the lutz was very good, but the skater did not twist the sheepskin coat and fell. As a result, for the short program, Kulikova received 60.1 points – an intermediate 4th place.

The free program will take place tomorrow and will start at 17:00 Moscow time.

UGP stage in Gdansk, girls

Short program

1.Sophia Akatieva (Russia) – 71.91

2. Chia Sin (South Korea) – 67.28

3. Claire Seo (USA) – 62.19

4. Elizaveta Kulikova (Russia) – 60.10

5.Mia Kalin (USA) – 58.83

