Sweatshirts and hoodies for autumn, like Leonardo DiCaprio: collected 10 of the most fashionable

Bold tie-dye prints and floral-patterned dresses are great, but we all get in the mood sometimes when we just want to melt into our favorite gray sweatshirts and hoodies. As a rule, it intensifies with the arrival of autumn. Perhaps rainy weather contributes to this, or maybe we’re just tired of the bright colors that were all over the place this summer. There is also a third option – today you do not want to attract too much attention.

For the same reason, hoodies and hoodies remain an indispensable wardrobe item for celebrities who are tired of the constant interference of the paparazzi and the media. Leonardo DiCaprio has not cheated on them for more than ten years – and during this time, sweatshirts, baseball caps and black glasses have become his uniform off the red carpet.

Leonardo DiCaprio at the diner, 2019; Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone in New York, 2019; Leonardo DiCaprio at the airport in London, 2017

If Rihanna even goes to the grocery store in a Chanel jacket with a pearl necklace, then Leo always and everywhere feels as comfortable as possible in sweatshirts: both on dates with his girlfriend Camila Morrone, and alone in his favorite diner with hot dogs.

We suggest you follow Leo’s example and add some basic sweatshirts and hoodies to your fall wardrobe. We have collected 10 of the most fashionable options that will serve you faithfully in those days when the energy is already running out. They can hide not only from the paparazzi, but also from everyday problems.

The site may contain links to external resources that we do not administer or control. The privacy policies of other sites are outside our sphere of influence. Once you navigate to other resources, you should find information about their privacy policy before entering your data on them.