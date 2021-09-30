Tanya Muinho: what is known about the director, what she looks like, clips

Ukrainian Tanya Muinho, who received the MTV VMA award in the nomination “Best Director”, is a clip maker, designer, stylist and photographer. She works with celebrities such as Cardi B, Lil Nas X, MONATIK, Nastya Kamenskikh, Michelle Andrade, Katy Perry and others.

In addition, Muinho is the record holder for the number of awards in the "Best Video Clip" category of the annual Ukrainian YUNA Awards: she won in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Muinho family

The father of 32-year-old Muinho – Robert – is Cuban by nationality, and his mother is Ukrainian. In the 1980s, Robert came to Odessa on an exchange and stayed in Ukraine. Muinho has three brothers and a sister.

Muinho Achievements

Tanya calls herself a “multitasker”, she works as a photographer, stylist, clip maker. And in 2013, the girl opened a clothing brand called Jealousy brand clothes.

Muinho’s clips are gaining tens of millions of views on YouTube. The record holder among views is the video for the song “Troll” by the group “Vremya i Steklo”, which in less than six months exceeded the mark of 100 million views.

Notable works of Muinho

Among the most famous works are clips for Monatik’s songs “Spins” and “Vykhodnoy”, the number of views of which has exceeded a million. Also for Eva Bushmina, the director shot three works “#KAKVODA”, “Can’t Change”, “Non-Crime”.

As Muinho said, before starting cooperation with a star, she always listens to the track for which you need to shoot a video. If the song did not touch her soul, Tanya refuses to take part in the project.

Work in the USA

Tanya has directed music videos for such world famous performers as Rosalia, YUNGBLUD, Cardi B, Lizzo and Lil NAS X. In particular, Muinho’s music video for Lil Nas X titled MONTERO received not only an award for best director, but also became “Video of the Year” and won the Best Visual Effects award. Rapper Lil Nas X on September 13 thanked Tanya from the stage for the tremendous success.

Popular videos directed by Tanya Muinho

As OBOZREVATEL previously reported, American rapper Lil Nas X presented a new video for the song MONTERO, which was created by the Ukrainian video maker Tanya Muinho. However, users are outraged that the performer performed sexual dances in front of Satan, and also created Satan Shoes sneakers, which used human blood.