The actress spoke about the suffering of Hugh Jackman on the set

Anna Paquin and Hugh Jackman in X-Men | A source: Legion-Media.ru

Oscar-winning Anna Paquin at SiriusXM The Jess Cagle Show shared her memories of filming X-Men, starring Rogue. The actress remembered how they became best friends with Hugh Jackman in 2000 on the set of the first film in the franchise and how she became interested in comics, writes The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress said that she most of all communicated on the set with Jackman, because all her scenes in the film were with him.

He went through a real meat grinder in the first stage of filming, but never complained. Once – and now minus 40 [градусов], and he is thrown over and over again from some building onto his back. And he still has the strength to be a good, normal person.

The actress also remembered with pleasure how she helped Jackman with a cigar when Wolverine’s claws were released: “I had to literally pluck the cigar out of his teeth, because he could not do it without mutilating himself with the claws.”