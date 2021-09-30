The adaptation of the horror novel “Talisman” by the Duffer brothers and Steven Spielberg is under development

Stranger Things creators and director Steven Spielberg will take on the film adaptation of the horror king Stephen King’s Talisman, which revolves around a young boy Jack, trying to save his mother from an incurable disease with the help of an ancient relic, fraught with incredible power.

It is reported that the showrunner and one of the scriptwriters of the film will be Curtis Gwynn, who also participated in the creation of “Affairs”, and the series will premiere on the streaming service Netflix. Information about the release date, cast and number of episodes is still under wraps.

The original book, co-authored with Peter Straub, first saw the light of day in 1984, instantly becoming a bestseller and gaining considerable success among fans of King’s work. It is known that Spielberg acquired the rights to film adaptation of the novel two years before its appearance on the bookshelves, and work on the adaptation took about thirty years. Initially, the director planned to transfer the story to large screens in the form of a full-length film, but the implementation of his plan never happened. In 2008, a short film of the same name was released. 10 years later – another 6-minute adaptation of the original.