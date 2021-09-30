the best films and TV series with Kate Winslet – Rambler / cinema

Everyone knows Kate Winslet for her starring role in Titanic. But 23 years have passed since the triumphant role, and Winslet managed to star in dozens of other works. Rambler will tell you about some of them.

“Meir of Easttown”

frame from the series

Meir of Easttown is a detective story for those who miss good detective stories. Already in the first 15 minutes of the series, several events take place at once, which make the riddle more difficult. Until the last moment, the viewer remains in the dark who is the main culprit here: a priest, a teenager, a father, or, perhaps, a jealous neighbor.

Kate Winslet plays a female detective from a small Pennsylvania town whose life has long since fallen apart. Only the reasons for this are somewhat unusual.

“Mildred Pierce”

still from the film

Life presents Mildred Pierce with sad surprises and makes her look for a way out of difficult situations. Left alone with two children, the heroine is forced to build her life from scratch during the difficult years of the Great Depression.

This is a small series (only 5 episodes) about the mother’s share. The main character Mildred goes through a difficult path from a housewife to a restaurant owner. Only her relationship with her daughter does not work out in any way. The girl grew up selfish and unbearable. What was the mistake?

“Enigma”

still from the film

In March 1943, British intelligence learns that the Nazis have modified the Enigma encryption machine. Combat codes are now a tricky puzzle that can take years to solve. However, the task is urgent and the mathematician Tom Jericho has only four days.