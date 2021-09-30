The cop ordered Ryan Reynolds to take Hugh Jackman to Deadpool III. The author of the video is Jackman himself

“Hi Ryan! You gotta find a place for this guy [Джекмана] in Deadpool 3. Even if it was a 10 minute cameo, it would be awesome. The film will turn out to be so cool that it will just tear up the box office! ” – said the officer John Dobkovsky, guarding the city park.

Hugh Jackman met his police fan on the streets of New York, and he found advice for the performer of the role of Deadpool Ryan Reynolds. Video with a message posted Jackman on his twitter.

Off-screen, Jackman told the cop that otherwise Reynolds would have to pay a fine. “If you do not obey the demand, I will write you a fine!” – added Dobkovsky.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are longtime friends. They starred together in X-Men: The Beginning. Wolverine”.

Marvel Studios is already developing the third part of “Deadpool” with a rolling R rating. The head of the studio Kevin Feige said that the next film will enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and filming will begin no earlier than 2022.

Sisters Lizzie Molyneux-Lodge Lynne and Wendy Molyneux are working on the script under the direction of Ryan Reynolds – the actor is the producer of the project and plays the main role. The tape is unlikely to hit theaters before 2023.