The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Shiloh got into the lenses of the paparazzi

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

The children of 46-year-old Angelina Jolie and 57-year-old Brad Pitt are not so often met alone, but this time the paparazzi were lucky – they caught 15-year-old Shiloh after classes at a dance school. Shiloh came into the field of view of reporters after training: for several minutes she talked with her girlfriends, and then hurried away.

For the dance lesson, Shiloh chose loose clothing that did not restrict movement: short shorts, a black sweatshirt and sneakers. For convenience, the girl tucked her hair into a bun.

A little later, Shiloh, along with sisters Zakhara and Vivienne, the paparazzi noticed meeting their star mother from the hospital. For some unknown reason, Angelina Jolie spent six hours at Burbank Hospital in California.

Earlier, the media wrote that the children of Angelina Jolie are homeschooled and do not go outside the house alone. However, as you can see, after the divorce from Brad Pitt, a lot has changed in the family. Jolie’s attitude towards raising children has also changed. Last year, Angelina admitted that it helps her a lot to realize that it is impossible to be an ideal parent.

However, the star does not deny that after the divorce, it became much more difficult for her to cope with everyday problems and raising children.

What was difficult was to know that from now on I should be the only one who will make sure that everything is good,

– wrote last year Angelina in her column in Time magazine.



Angelina Jolie with daughters Shiloh and Zakhara

However, difficulties do not prevent the actress from selflessly fighting with her ex-husband for sole custody of their six children: three biological (Shiloh and 13-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne) and three adopted (19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax and 16-year-old Zakhara ).



Angelina Jolie with children: Knox, Zakhara, Pax, Vivienne and Shiloh

Angelina is worried about the fate of not only her own children, but also children from all over the world who have found themselves in a difficult life situation. To draw attention to the problems of Afghan children and women in connection with the military actions in the country, Jolie opened an Instagram account for herself. The first post in it was a letter from an Afghan girl, in which she talks about what is happening in Afghanistan. 7 million people subscribed to Jolie’s instagram per day.



Instagram Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt