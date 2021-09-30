The Devil is in the Detail with Denzel Washington and Jared Leto disappoints critics

There are positive reviews, but many found the film boring and outdated.

Shot from the film “The Devil in the Details”

The film “The Devil in the Details” by John Lee Hancock will be released very soon, but the first reviews from critics have already appeared on the web.



Despite the brilliant cast, the thriller was received rather coolly. There are positive reviews, but many did not appreciate Hancock’s work. On Rotten Tomatoes, The Devil is in the Details only has a 50% rating, Metacritic has 53%, and IMDb has a 7.8 out of 10. Here is The Hollywood Reporter’s opinion:

“If a tense script breaks off at a script too cryptic to satisfy, then Denzel Washington and Rami Malek’s performances as cops of the old and new schools are enough to keep all the details of the picture. Plus, with Jared Leto as an eccentric and prime suspect in a series of brutal murders, you get a tense thriller with dark charm. ”

Polygon thinks the film is great, but it could be better:

“Hancock, in what is arguably his best film, strikes with grandeur, creating a captivating thriller that revolves around three main characters. But weak tricks, slow start and timid finale almost drove Hancock into a dead end. These are the details that tear The Devil in the Detail apart. ”

/ Film writes that The Devil is in the Details lacks fresh ideas:

“As captivating as the atmosphere of the 1990s is, the script seems outdated. Bad guys are petty assholes; men are harsh and cruel; women exist only for the background or as helpless victims. Even 30 years ago, it all seemed outdated. ”

According to Variety, the picture consists of the same clichés:

“The Devil is in the Details is just a heated set of cliches about serial killers and thrillers.”

ScreenDaily was bored:

“The Devil is in the Details can only succeed by bringing originality and a fresh perspective to a detective story. Unfortunately, this film falls prey to its boring construction. ”

The Devil in the Details is set to premiere on January 28th.



