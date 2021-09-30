“The Devil Wears Prada” – 15 years: in honor of the birthday of the filmmakers told interesting details

The legendary film The Devil Wears Prada turns 15 this year. In honor of the beautiful date, the American magazine Entertainment Weekly organized a video meeting with former colleagues in order to remember together how the most “glossy” picture of cinema was created. The conversation lasted 30 minutes and was more like a friendly meeting than a working zoom. Let’s share some interesting bits below.

About creating the image of Miranda

Despite the controversial image of editor-in-chief Miranda, the creators did not have the goal of appearing as a “bad boss”. According to Emily Blunt, who played the role of Andy’s partner, Miranda is an uncompromising, honest, firm and real person who is not ready to “dance” in front of someone to prove her views. And Meryl admits that most of all she was interested to know what it was like to run a company and look impeccable at the same time.

Shot from the movie “The Devil Wears Prada”

About the famous quote

In the last scene we hear the phrase: “Everyone wants to be us.” However, initially the words referred only to Miranda and sounded more one-sided: “Everyone wants to be me.” Meryl Streep herself suggested changing the line, because she felt that this was not just one woman.

Shot from the movie “The Devil Wears Prada”

On the difficulties on the set

Costume designer Patricia Field, who also worked at Sex and the City and Emily in Paris, was responsible for the outfits of the characters in the film. Getting the clothes turned out to be a daunting task – even major brands were afraid to ruin their relationship with Anna Wintour due to their appearance in the film. However, during the filming, Patricia managed to get hold of about 150 items of clothing from famous designers – DKNY, Prada and Rick Owens. “Pat has done a real miracle. All thanks to her warm friendship with fashion houses, designers and people from the fashion industry. However, due to the fact that all the things had to be returned, we had to eat pasta very carefully during the break, ”laughs Meryl.

Shot from the movie “The Devil Wears Prada” © Array

About the likely continuation of the story

The filmmakers admit that there was talk about it, but they reached a dead end. “There is nothing more to tell,” says the film’s director David Frankel. “This story came at the right time. The magazines have changed a lot now, ”says Alina Brosh McKenna, screenwriter. However, something has been known for a long time – in July 2021, the premiere of the musical of the same name will take place at the Schubert Theater in Chicago. Whether it is worth waiting for something more – no one can say for sure.