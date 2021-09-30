The director of “Reckoning” with Ben Affleck announced the work on the sequel

Action director Accountant Gavin OʼConnor with Ben Affleck said he had a deal to develop a sequel. About this he reported in an interview with CinemaBlend.
He also noted that he has always prioritized the sequel to Reckoning over the sequel The Way Back, which also stars Ben Affleck.
“There will not be a sequel to Out of Game, but we are making a sequel to Reckoning. We just made a deal. We’re doing Payback again … I’ve always wanted to do three films, so the second one will be bigger – we’re going to integrate the main character’s brother into the story. And in the second film, Bernthal will have more screen time. And then there will be a third film, I call it Rain Man on Steroids. The third film will be about two brothers, this strange couple. The third will be something like a buddy movie, ”said OʼConnor.
The director did not give any other information about the sequel. The first part stars Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick, J.K.Simmons, John Bernthal, John Lithgow, Cynthia Addai-Robinson and others.
The first part told the story of a mathematical genius with a highly functional form of autism who makes money working as an auditor for the mafia.