the famous actor has a secret page

50-year-old Hollywood actor Matt Damon does not use social media. In a new interview, he expressed his thoughts on this matter.

“I just never saw the point in it. And over time, I feel better and better from this decision. I understand that I want to be connected with everyone on Facebook, but my life is already very fulfilling, and I really connect with everyone with whom I need to be in touch. As for Twitter, I just reflexively don’t believe that my first reflexive reaction to something must necessarily spread all over the world, ”the actor told GQ magazine.

You won’t find Matt’s official Instagram page either – just a fan account. However, in an interview, the action star revealed that he does have a “very personal page” that he uses to watch his friends’ children grow up around the world. Sometimes he even publishes posts there.

“I have 76 subscribers and I have written 40 posts since 2013,” commented Damon, showing his secret account to a journalist.

The last photo in it is a snapshot of the artist’s 15-year-old daughter Isabella on her birthday, in which the girl shows her father an indecent gesture. Matt admitted that the teenager does this every time they try to photograph her.

