The first footage of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana appeared on the web
The first footage with Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana appeared on the web – Russia news today
The first footage of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana appeared on the web
The first footage from the biopic "Spencer" appeared on the web, in which Lady Diana is played by Kristen Stewart.
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/01/1c/1595011007_0-0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_35ca76e5212289099a69b95d27c42384.jpg
MOSCOW, January 29 – RIA Novosti. The first footage from the biopic “Spencer” appeared on the web, in which Lady Diana is played by Kristen Stewart. Filming of the biopic of Pablo Larrain has already begun. They will take place in Germany and the UK. The film is set in Sandringham, the estate of Elizabeth II. It was there that Diana decided to divorce Prince Charles. The film is scheduled to premiere in the fall of 2021, a year before the 25th anniversary of the princess’s death. In addition to Kristen Stewart, Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris also take part in the film. Previously, the actress said that the accent is the most worrying and she does a lot of pronunciation, since the audience “knows Lady Dee’s voice well.” This is not the first time Pablo Larrain has shot biopics, for example, on his account the film “Neruda” (2016) about the Chilean poet – winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature.
