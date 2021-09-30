https://ria.ru/20210617/matrix4-1737410164.html
The first review of the “Matrix 4” appeared on the web
A number of media outlets reported that a test screening of the Matrix 4 action movie with Keanu Reeves in the title role took place in the United States. All leaks about Lana Wachowski's film …
MOSCOW, June 17 – RIA Novosti. A number of media outlets reported that a test screening of the Matrix 4 action movie with Keanu Reeves in the title role took place in the United States. All leaks about Lana Wachowski’s film are kept to a minimum. However, one of the viewers wrote on Twitter that he watched the feed and shared his first impressions. User @ViewerAnon wrote that the upcoming film will be titled “The Matrix Resurrections”, although this information has not yet been officially announced. The viewer believes that the fourth part turned out to be unusual, but at the same time the audience will like it. He also compared Matrix 4 to previous films by the Wachowski sisters. “This work definitely resembles Cloud Atlas (2012), but not Jupiter Ascending (2015),” said the viewer. Previously, actress Jessica Henwick, who will appear in the upcoming film, said that this part of the franchise “will change the world of cinema.” the roles of Black Manta in Aquaman, Jonathan Groff and others. The premiere of the film, which has been repeatedly postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is now scheduled for December 2021.
THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS screened this afternoon and it is: weird, meta, engrossing, surprisingly funny, and ambitious to a fault. I expect WOM to be wildly mixed but the people who love it will * love * it.
– David Manning (@ViewerAnon) June 16, 2021
User @ViewerAnon wrote that the upcoming film will be titled “The Matrix Resurrections”, although this information has not yet been officially announced.
The viewer believes that the fourth part turned out to be unusual, but at the same time the audience will like it.
“It’s weird, exciting, amazing, funny and ambitious,” @ViewerAnon wrote
He also compared Matrix 4 to previous films by the Wachowski sisters. “This work definitely resembles Cloud Atlas (2012), but not Jupiter Ascending (2015),” said the viewer.
“Lana does really interesting things technically, just like she did when she was able to create a completely new style,” Henwick explained at the time.
The film also starred: Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Matin II, known for his role as Black Manta in Aquaman, Jonathan Groff and others.
The premiere of the film, which has been repeatedly postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is now scheduled for December 2021.
