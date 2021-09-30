The footballer of the poorest club in the Champions League became the best player of the week

In the second round, Sheriff defeated Real Madrid (2-1) during their Champions League debut season. Giorgos Athanasiadis saved 11 shots in this match

Sheriff’s goalkeeper Giorgos Atanasiadis joined the team of the week in the Champions League. This was reported on the UEFA website.

During the match against Real Madrid, in which the Moldovan club won the second consecutive victory in the debut season in the Champions League (2: 1), during the meeting Athanasiadis saved 11 shots from the Spanish club players.

Inter defender Milan Shkrinjar also claimed the title of player of the week. He made three successful tackles in the match against Shakhtar (0: 0) and showed 89% passing accuracy.

The contenders were also Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, who scored twice in the match against Barcelona (3: 0), and Bayern midfielder Leroy Sané, who scored a goal and gave an assist in the match against Dynamo Kiev (5: 0).

Sheriff also won the Champions League last week, the team coped with Shakhtar Donetsk (2: 0). And the ball of the Moldovan team midfielder Adam Traore was recognized as the best goal of the week.