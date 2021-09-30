The guy showed his face in the video. He is a copy of Adam Sandler

Tiktoker showed his face in the video, but it seems that he will also have to show his passport in order for people to believe: he is not Adam Sandler. After all, a blogger looks like a comedian so much that he can replace an actor in any of the films.

Tiktok user Max Kessler, registered in the application under the nickname therealmaxkessler, published a video in which he decided to play a trick on himself. According to the guy, he is often told how much he looks like American actor Adam Sandler. And the guy does not argue with this, because it was his appearance that helped him break into trends.

I hear it all too often. ”This is how Max captioned his video, preparing for an endless stream of jokes.

The first few seconds of the video, the blogger covers his face with his hands, and a photo of a movie star can be seen in the background behind him. As soon as Max removed his hands, it became clear: they confused him with the actor for a reason.

Yes, Kessler is like Adam Sandler, only younger. It seems that the guy can be a good stunt double. The video was watched by more than six million people, it collected more than one and a half million likes.

In the comments, tiktok users do not believe that this is another person.

I’m sure this is the real Adam Sandler.

They believe Max is much more like an actor than the aged Sandler is now.

The dude looks more like Adam Sandler than Adam Sandler himself.

Someone even came up with a pseudonym for him, with which you can parody a comedian.

Atom Chandler.

According to Kessler, he even saw the actor on the red carpet. By a strange coincidence, he resembles him not only in appearance: Max’s first and last name is the same as that of Sandler’s character in the 2016 comedy “All over again.” Who knows, maybe it was just Adam Sandler rewinding the time with the remote control.

The character’s name is the same as mine. Therefore, I was simply obliged to write to him. He saw my post on Reddit and invited me to a party with him. Of course, I agreed. So I found myself under the gaze of photographers when giving interviews. And the first time I saw Adam Sandler was live and on the red carpet, – Max shared his story.

