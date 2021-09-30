“The illegitimate son of” The Rock “and Vin Diesel” – actor Dwayne Johnson was amazed at the coolness of his Internet double – InoTV

19:20 Sberbank appointed Zhuravleva Acting Rakova Sberbank, at the time of the investigation into the embezzlement case, the defendant in which was the ex-Deputy Minister of Education of Russia, and now the vice-president of the bank, Marina Rakova, appointed the head of the bank’s development and career department, Natalia Zhuravleva, to perform her duties.

19:20 Lithuania urged EBRD to curtail operations in Belarus Lithuania made an appeal to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to curtail all financial transactions in Belarus.

19:17 Mykola Tochitsky became the new Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Ukrainian diplomat Mykola Tochitskiy has become the country’s new deputy foreign minister, who oversees, among other things, the sanctions policy and relations with European countries, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said.

19:14 RUSADA began testing potential participants in the Beijing Olympics The press service of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency reported that RUSADA, at the request of the International Doping Testing Agency (ITA), has begun testing potential participants in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

19:11 Rebrov hung up a Spartak shirt on Maradona’s mural Before the match of the second round of the Europa League group stage with Italian Napoli, Spartak goalkeeper Artyom Rebrov hung the Moscow club’s T-shirt with the autographs of all the team’s players on the mural in memory of Diego Maradona.

19:10 Meteorologist Shuvalov spoke about the weather in the Moscow region in early October Alexander Shuvalov, head of the Meteo forecast center, spoke about the weather in the Moscow region in early October.

19:10 RUDN Associate Professor Pinaev assessed the process of extinction of animal species in nature Vladimir Pinaev, Associate Professor of the Department of Environmental Safety and Product Quality Management at the Institute of Ecology of the RUDN University, said that the disappearance of various species of living beings in nature is a natural process, since their niche is occupied by another species close to them.

19:09 Nutritionist Dianova called immunity-boosting seasonal fruits and vegetables Nutritionist, gastroenterologist, culinary blogger Nuria Dianova spoke about the benefits of orange-yellow vegetables and fruits to the body in the autumn.

19:09 In the Moscow region, 25 outstanding residents of the region were presented with awards Residents and public figures received 25 awards for the Day of the Moscow Region. Medals, orders and letters of thanks were presented to them by Governor Andrey Vorobyov.

19:09 287 million rubles will be allocated for the protection of educational institutions of Udmurtia In Udmurtia, an additional 287 million rubles will be allocated to ensure the safety of educational facilities by employees of private security companies or private security units.

19:09 Nutritionist Moysenko told how to make up for the lack of iron in the body PhD in Medicine, nutritionist Rimma Moysenko said that to replenish the level of iron in the body, you need not only to get it through food, but also to add certain vitamins to the diet that will help it absorb.

19:08 Rescuers warned about frosts in the Kuban Frosts are expected on the territory of the Krasnodar Territory.

19:07 Poll: Russians spend up to a quarter of their salary on additional education for their children Every second Russian family spends up to a quarter of their salary every month on hobby groups and tutors for children. The calculations were made based on the average salary in Russia for August 2021.

19:06 Dzhigurda commented on the idea of ​​recognizing radical feminist and childfree movements as extremist Actor and singer Nikita Dzhigurda commented on the proposal to recognize radical feminism and childfree movements as extremist.

19:03 Glavgosexpertiza approved the construction project of an opera and ballet theater in Sevastopol Specialists of Glavgosexpertiza issued a positive conclusion on the design documentation and the results of engineering surveys for the construction of an opera and ballet theater building in Sevastopol.

19:00 Forecaster Tishkovets predicts “Martian” weather in the center of Russia in October An employee of the Phobos weather center, Yevgeny Tishkovets, said that in October, in the center of Russia, due to a shortage of precipitation, a constant presence of dust will be felt in the air, noting that the weather will resemble the “Martian” one.

19:00 Larsson was not included in Spartak’s application for the match against Napoli The forward of the Moscow “Spartak” Jordan Larsson will miss the match of the second round of the group stage of the Europa League against the Italian “Napoli”.

18:57 The lawyer commented on the decision of the Supreme Court on management companies Dmitry Shagin, lawyer of the Interregional Collegium of Moscow, commented on the decision of the Supreme Court on management companies.

18:53 Gas price in Europe reaches $ 1187 per thousand cubic meters The cost of November futures in Europe during trading on September 30 amounted to $ 1187 per 1,000 cubic meters. m and updated the historical record.

18:50 The Russian national volleyball team recognized rivals in the 2022 World Cup group The draw for the 2022 Men’s World Volleyball Championship, which will be held in Russia for the first time in history, took place in Moscow.

18:50 Deputy Valuev announced the need to introduce compulsory registration of pets The first deputy chairman of the committee on ecology and environmental protection, Russian State Duma deputy Nikolai Valuev announced the need to introduce compulsory registration of pets in Russia.

18:49 Finnish government will ease restrictions on restaurants in the country The Finnish government made a decision from October 1 to ease restrictions on public catering establishments.

18:47 TASS: the arrest of the head of Group-IB may be related to the case of ex-FSB officers on high treason The arrest of the founder of Group-IB, Ilya Sachkov, may be related to the criminal case of former FSB officers Dmitry Dokuchaev and Sergei Mikhailov, who were previously convicted of treason.

18:43 Potapova was unable to reach the semifinals of the tournament in Nur-Sultan Russian tennis player Anastasia Potapova was defeated by Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson in the quarterfinal match of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) in Nur-Sultan.

18:42 In the Moscow region, more than 10 thousand people visited the offices of social gasification In the Moscow region, more than 10 thousand people visited the offices of social gasification.

18:42 Israeli army announced the crash of its UAV in Lebanon The Israeli army reported the crash of its unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over Lebanese territory.

18:40 Russian chess players won in the first match of the quarter finals of the World Championship The Russian women’s team defeated the American team in the first quarterfinal match of the World Chess Championship in Sitges, Spain.

18:37 Rospotrebnadzor recalled the importance of protective measures after vaccination against COVID-19 Alexander Gorelov, deputy director for scientific work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, said about the importance of observing protective measures after vaccination against COVID-19.

18:35 Spartak’s roster for the Europa League match with Napoli has become known The line-up of the Moscow “Spartak” for the match of the second round of the group stage of the Europa League with the Italian “Napoli” has become known.

18:34 Roskachestvo inspected domestic brands of pork stew Roskachestvo specialists checked the stew of pork produced in Russia, and revealed an insufficient protein content in most samples, as well as discrepancies in the contents of some packages with labeling.

18:33 Auto expert warned of high risk of accidents due to summer tires Auto expert Aleksey Aksyonov recalled that for a car owner, in the list of tasks, replacing car tires from summer to winter should come first.

18:32 Nearly 10 million rubles will be allocated to the development of sports in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug The Department of Physical Culture and Sports of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug announced the start of accepting applications for grants in the field of sports development.

18:30 Stavrovsky left the post of head coach of Sochi Hockey club “Sochi” announced the departure of Evgeny Stavrovsky from the post of head coach of the team.

18:28 Deputy Representative of Russia to the OSCE promised a response to the removal of YouTube channels RT The Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the OSCE, Maxim Buyakevich, during a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna, said that the removal of German RT YouTube channels would not go unanswered.

18:25 Russia and France discussed cybersecurity issues The Russian-French working group held a meeting within the framework of the interdepartmental strategic dialogue on cybersecurity.

18:21 First grade student disappeared in Lipetsk In Lipetsk, a first grader disappeared: he did not return home after school. More than 30 police officers and volunteers are looking for the child.

18:21 Source: Rangnik Could Become Barcelona Head Coach Ralph Rangnick, head of sports and development of Moscow Lokomotiv, may become the head coach of Catalan Barcelona.

18:21 The Ministry of Health of Ukraine assessed the possibility of vaccination against COVID-19 for children over 12 years old The Ministry of Health of Ukraine is studying the possibility of vaccination against coronavirus in children over 12 years old.

18:19 An eyewitness told details about the fire in Tyumen Eyewitness Albert Nigmatzyanov told the details about the fire in Tyumen.

18:18 Ukraine proposed to ban disposable tableware The Verkhovna Rada has registered a bill to limit the circulation of plastic dishes in Ukraine.

18:17 A neighbor told about the students killed in the Orenburg region A neighbor told about the students killed in the town of Gai, Orenburg region.

18:14 Swedish police suspect a tenant of one of the apartments in the explosion of a building in Gothenburg Swedish police suspect a tenant of one of the apartments in the explosion of a residential building in Gothenburg. As a result of the incident, at least 20 people were injured, four of them were seriously injured.

18:10 Sheriff head coach Vernidub compared Russian and Ukrainian football Sheriff’s head coach Yuriy Vernidub compared Russian and Ukrainian football.

18:09 The Tretyakov Gallery told about the exhibition “Dreams of Freedom” The press service of the Tretyakov Gallery told about the exhibition Dreams of Freedom. Romanticism in Russia and Germany ”, which will open in Dresden on October 2. It is organized jointly with the Albertinum Museum.

18:08 The Institute of Energy and Finance commented on the rise in gas prices in Europe Alexei Gromov, chief director for the Europe energy sector at the Institute of Energy and Finance, commented on the rise in gas prices in Europe.

18:07 Meteorologist Starkov told when to expect the first snow in Moscow Leading meteorologist “Gismeteo” Leonid Starkov told when to expect the first snow in Moscow.

18:06 Head of educational services “Yandex” Zalessky told how to motivate children to study Ilya Zalessky, head of educational services at Yandex, told how to motivate children to learn.

18:05 A real estate specialist told about compensation when buying an apartment in a new building Marina Lashkevich, a leading expert at BuyBuyHouse, spoke about compensation for buying an apartment in a new building.

18:03 Schools of Pskov and 11 other settlements of the region will go to a remote location The authorities of the Pskov region, in connection with the increase in the incidence of coronavirus, from Monday transferred all schools, colleges and institutions of additional education in Pskov and 11 other settlements to distance learning.