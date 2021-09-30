The killer and his wife are one Satan – Newspaper Kommersant No. 104 (7066) from 06/21/2021

The hit comedy film “The Bodyguard of the Killer’s Wife”, the sequel to the film “The Bodyguard of the Killer”, was released. Julia Shagelman believes that the sequel lives up to expectations, if we mean by them a repetition of the first picture, but with a doubled number of goofy action scenes and oak jokes.

Believe it or not, Hitman’s Bodyguard, released in 2017, was supposed to be a serious drama first. Fortunately, the authors thought better of it in time and realized that the duo of the main stars of the film would rather attract fans to have fun. The comedy turned out to be rather unassuming, but beat off its budget, and even earned at the international box office, once again proving that Samuel L. Jackson can easily keep the audience’s attention for two hours, simply saying “motherfucker”, and Ryan Reynolds – apparently, one of his presence on the screen. The producers decided that they would be enough for another ninety minutes, and in order to somehow diversify the action, you can expand the role of Salma Hayek from a three-minute episode to the whole picture.

Former bodyguard Michael Bryce (Reynolds) begins the sequel on a psychoanalyst’s couch. He never regained his professional license, and the memories of meeting the hitman Darius Kinkade (Jackson), whom he had to guard in the first part, poison his dreams and undermine his self-esteem. As a therapy, the doctor recommends going on vacation, for example, to Capri (“But capri pants are pants,” exclaims surprised Bryce, but it’s too early to roll his eyes, against the background of the following jokes this will still seem like a pearl of wit). Bryce really goes to Italy, but before he has time to settle down on the lounger, shots start to thunder and brains fly around. This was granted by Sonia Kinkade (Hayek), who in her unique scandalous manner asks Michael to help free her husband, who had been captured by some bandits. Later it will become clear that there was a misunderstanding, but it will be too late – the unholy trinity is drawn into geopolitical intrigues, and now the salvation of all of Europe depends on them.

If in the first film the deposed dictator of Belarus acted as the antagonist, in the Russian dubbing for some reason turned into Bosnia, then in the sequel the role of the international villain went to a Greek millionaire named Aristotle Popadopoulos. He is so dissatisfied with the sanctions imposed by the European Union against his country that he is ready to plunge the latter into chaos, although it is completely unclear how this will help Greece, which will suffer the same unenviable fate as other states. Aristotle’s criminal plan includes infecting the main European communication center with a computer virus, which must first be drilled with a giant diamond drill – however, God bless him, this is not even the most absurd scenario move that has occurred this year, thanks to the ninth “Fast and the Furious”.

The bad Greek is played by Antonio Banderas, on the one hand, bringing to the point of absurdity the Hollywood principle “all these foreigners look the same”, and on the other, providing the film with a single moderately funny episode when it turns out that his character and Sonia Kinkade are connected by a common past. In flashbacks, Salma Hayek even made up for herself a quarter of a century ago, as she was in the movie “Desperate”. Banderas, alas, cannot be made up under the desperado, but they nevertheless made a wig with a long tail for him.

Apart from this not very elegant homage (the characters also joke that the story of Sonya and Aristotle’s relationship is similar to the plot of the film Overboard, placing one cinematic allusion inside another, like in a nesting doll), the humor in the picture rarely rises above the belt. at the same time, thanks to dubbing, the vulgarity of jokes, as usual, increases. The fertile problems of Sonya and Darius, as well as foreign accents, become an inexhaustible topic for witticisms. When an American Interpol agent (Frank Grillo) informs his Scottish colleague that her name sounds similar to Syphilis, I want to once again check whether the scriptwriters have long been (to Tom O’Connor, who wrote the first film, debutants Brandon and Phillip Murphy were added here) graduated from the fifth grade, when such a pun, especially in the middle of a boring lesson, could still be successful.

As for the second component of the “action comedy” genre, it clearly interested the filmmakers less than the opportunity to once again joke about Sony’s “tight pussy”. There is a lot of action in the picture, but the alternation of gunfights, chases, fights and explosions, unlike the first picture, looks completely mechanistic and not too inventive. And when it ends, you have to watch the unfunny altercations of the three main characters again and only hope that the killer and his wife will not have new relatives for possible sequels.