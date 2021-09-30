The most beautiful Australian actors

Sunny Australia is famous not only for its magnificent nature and paradise beach holidays, but also for its inimitable men. Today Travis Fimmel – a blue-eyed Australian actor and model – is 42 years old. InStyle talks about him and his compatriots who conquered Hollywood with their charisma and attractiveness

Travis Fimmel

Travis Fimmell in the TV series Vikings

Travis Fimmel was born near the small provincial town of Echuca, between Melbourne and Sydney, and raised on a dairy farm. At the age of 17, he moved to the Australian capital to play football professionally, but due to an injury he was forced to rethink his career path. The blue-eyed blonde was spotted by a model scout and soon became the first man in the world to strike an exceptional six-figure deal with Calvin Klein. In the early 2000s, Travis was named People’s Most Eligible Bachelor and is rumored to be the prototype for Jason Lewis’s Sex and the City character, Samantha’s heartthrob and lover, Jerry. The success on the podium was followed by offers in the cinema: Fimmel played in the TV series “Vikings” and got the lead role in the film “Warcraft”. Soon the long-awaited British thriller “Zone 414” will be released, in which he will play the main role.













Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman in the movie The Prestige

Hugh Jackman was born in Sydney, Australia, to British immigrants. Since childhood, he dreamed of a public career, entered the Faculty of Journalism after school, but soon became interested in theater. Educated at the Western Australian Academy of the Performing Arts, he began acting in musicals. Soon, Jackman was awarded “Mo” (the Australian equivalent of “Tony”), and he moved to London, where soon for his role as Curly MacLane in the musical “Oklahoma!” was nominated for the Laurence Olivier Theater Award. Impressive critical reviews of the Australian’s performance reached Hollywood, and the charismatic and addictive Hugh was offered the role of Wolverine in X-Men. The finest hour was followed by the famous films “The Prestige”, “Les Miserables” and “Captives”. In 2008, Jackman paid tribute to his homeland by starring in Australia together. with compatriot Nicole Kidman …

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth in the movie Thor

Chris Hemsworth was born in Melbourne, Australia to Leonie, an English teacher, and Craig Hemsworth, a social counselor. In his youth, the future actor managed to see almost all of Australia: because of the work of his father, the Hemsworths often moved before finally settling on Philip’s Island. After school, Chris decided not to waste time on getting a higher education diploma and immediately started working: he played in Australian soap operas (including the popular “Neighbors”), participated in “Dancing with the Stars” until he decided to try himself in Hollywood , where he went with his younger brother Liam. His first breakthrough was “Star Trek”, and soon the courageous Australian was invited to the lead role in the Marvel movie “Thor” (for the cult role he had to gain 10 kg of muscle). Now in his portfolio all the key hits of the superhero franchise “The Avengers” and the title of one of the main Chris in Hollywood.

Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth in the movie Paranoia

Liam Hemsworth, Chris’s younger brother, began to study in a theater club while still in school, and at the age of 16 he already had his own agent, whom he borrowed from Chris. Soon, repeating the path of his brother, Liam starred in the popular Australian sitcom “Neighbors” and became famous in his homeland. After the brothers moved to Hollywood in 2009, Liam’s first big work was The Sign, opposite Nicolas Cage and Rose Byrne. Together with Chris in 2011, he was cast for the role of Thor in the Marvel film of the same name (but, as you know, it did not end in his favor). But in the same year, the Australian actor got the role of Gale Hawthorne – a courageous and attractive rebel – in the film adaptation of the novel The Hunger Games, which brought Liam not only world recognition, but also the long-awaited leading roles in the films Paranoia, Haute Couture Revenge, “Crime bosses” and others.

Brenton Thwaites

Brenton Thwaites in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Breton Thwaites is a native of the Australian city of Cairns. Like many other local stars, he began his acting career in television series until his portfolio was noticed in the United States. Brenton made his Hollywood debut in the Blue Lagoon reboot, in which he played the character of Christopher Atkins from the original 1980 film. In 2014, he starred in Maleficent as Prince Philip and also co-starred in The Initiate, the film adaptation of Lois Lowry’s novel The Giver. Now the actor again spends most of his time in Australia, where his girlfriend Chloe Pacey and two children live.