The network found out which Marvel character Keanu Reeves and Brad Pitt could play. He’s from Russia

Rumors of Keanu Reeves appearing in Marvel comic films have been around for a long time. Even the actor himself previously admitted that he once dreamed of playing Wolverine. However, it turned out that he was being considered for a different role.

We recently reported that Sony cast Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who plays Mercury in the MCU, as Craven the Hunter. However, the network found out that Keanu Reeves was also considered for the role of this character. Previously, there were only rumors about this.

Sony had been aiming high from this role approaching everyone from Brad Pitt and Keanu to JDW and Driver to star but sources say recent footage of ATJ in the upcoming action pic Bullet Train, blew away Sony execs who moved fast to offer him the part. https://t.co/K1YlezOgab – Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) May 26, 2021

In turn, Craven could also be played by Brad Pitt, Adam Driver and John David Washington.

Craven the Hunter, whose real name is Sergei Kravinov, is a Russian by nationality. He is also one of the main enemies of Spider-Man, with whom he repeatedly fought in comics and cartoons. A solo film about this character is due out in early 2023.