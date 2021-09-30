The Premier League club reacted to messages about the contract with “Gazprom” :: Football :: RBC Sport

It is reported that the club will receive more than 200 million rubles. The team confirmed the fact of negotiations

Read us on News News

Ravil Izmailov, General Director of the Russian Premier League (RPL) club Nizhny Novgorod, confirmed to the Championship the information about the club’s negotiations with Gazprom Transgaz Nizhny Novgorod.

“We are discussing. As the details will be, everything will be reflected on the official website, ”Izmailov said.

Earlier, journalist Ivan Karpov in his Telegram channel said that the club is negotiating a sponsorship contract with Gazprom Transgaz Nizhny Novgorod. According to the journalist, under the agreement, the club will receive more than 200 million rubles.

CSKA beat Nizhny Novgorod in the Russian Championship match



Nizhny Novgorod occupies the tenth line in the RPL standings, the team scored 11 points in nine meetings. Since the beginning of the season, she has won three victories, beating Sochi (0: 1), Dynamo (2: 1) and Spartak (2: 1). The matches against Ural (1: 1) and Khimki (1: 1) ended with a draw. In addition, the team lost to Ufa (1: 2), Rostov (1: 2), Arsenal (2: 3) and CSKA (0: 2).