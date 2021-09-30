The results of the CinemaCon festival: Neo survives, Cruz does the stunt, Stallone removes the trash

“Matrix 4”, “Mission: Impossible 7”, “The Unbearable Weight of Enormous Talent” and other hot news.

In the US, the CinemaCon Festival, an important provider of information on upcoming film news, has ended. KinoReporter collected the most interesting things that we learned about fresh projects with the participation of Keanu Reeves, Tom Cruise, Nicolas Cage, Robert Pattinson, Sylvester Stallone and other artists.

“The Matrix: Resurrection”

The trailer for the fantastic action movie Lana Wachowski, alas, is not yet available for mere mortals. But the guests of CinemaCon were able to enjoy it and told that its action takes place in San Francisco in the near future. Neil Patrick Harris’s therapist chatting with Keanu Reeves’s Neo. Yes, Neo is not dead, that’s why the new part is called “Resurrection”. The Chosen One does not understand what is happening around. “Am I nuts?” He asks. “We don’t use this word here.”, Says the therapist.

Soon, Neo meets Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), who also turns out to be the liveliest of all. Then young Morpheus appears, offering him a red pill with the words “time to fly.” Then shootouts, fights, acrobatic stunts begin – in general, everything that the audience expects from the continuation of the legendary franchise. This time, however, only half of the Wachowski duo participated in its creation: Lilly (ex-Andy) left the project due to the difficulties associated with the transgender transition, and fatigue from working on previous films, “Cloud Atlas” and “Jupiter Ascent” … The premiere of “Matrix 4” is scheduled for December 15, 2021.

Mission: Impossible 7

Tom Cruise has long been famous for his manic passion for performing dangerous stunts on his own. Now he will climb a rock, then he will cling to an airplane taking off … Now he did the most difficult pirouette in his career, which he had dreamed of since childhood. He saddled the motorcycle, accelerated properly and jumped off the springboard into the abyss, where a parachute opened behind him. The corresponding video was presented at CinemaCon.

Cruz also approached the rehearsals of the trick with all responsibility: he performed as many as 13 thousand jumps on a motorcycle and jumped with a parachute 500 times. “It was necessary to train thoroughly in order not to lose face in the mud”– said the actor. When on the set, Cruise once again soared into the air, director Christopher McQuarrie was seriously scared. True, according to him, all these are flowers compared to what they have prepared for the next part of the franchise. Mission 7 will premiere on May 27, 2022.

Top Gun: Maverick

CinemaCon attendees were shown the first 13 minutes of another upcoming project with Tom Cruise, who returned 35 years later to play the restless pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Upon learning that the Top Gun program is being phased out, he climbs into the plane in his hearts and accelerates it to its fullest, in spite of the admiral performed by Ed Harris. The hero’s life is clearly not sweet. It exceeds every conceivable speed limit, but the engine eventually explodes and the plane disappears from radar. “There is no one faster than him”, – the technician comments respectfully.

Maverick lands safely, enters the diner, and asks where he’s got to. “To the ground”, – the boy behind the counter casually answers. Mitchell continues to violate the boundaries of what is permitted, but the authorities still allow him to rehabilitate and appoint him as a flight instructor. The merit of Maverick’s former companion in the Top Gun squad Iceman (Val Kilmer) is great here – he put in a word for the ex-colleague. But the future of the pilot is not at all cloudless. Among his charges is the son of a deceased comrade with the face of Miles Teller, who categorically declares: “My father believed you. I will not make such a mistake. “… The fighters will spread their wings on November 17, 2021.

“The Unbearable Weight of Enormous Talent”

The unofficial CinemaCon Audience Award went to the upcoming tragicomedy starring Nicolas Cage as Nicolas Cage. The sunken star suffers from problems in his personal and family life, so he accepts the offer of a certain Mexican billionaire (Pedro Pascal) to appear on his birthday in exchange for a check with an impressive amount. Such a bargain is arranged by the actor’s agent, who, like the therapist in Matrix 4, is played by Neil Patrick Harris.

Pascal’s hero drags on Cage and even keeps his wax figure from the action movie “No Face” in a special hall of fame, which Cage himself contemptuously calls grotesque. But when asked what role he values ​​most, Nicholas grudgingly dismisses it. You can’t, they say, choose only one. At some point, the plot takes an unexpected turn when a CIA agent appears on the screen and tells Cage to finish off Pascal’s character, because he is on the wanted list. Obviously, the guests of CinemaCon were shown only a small fraction of the madness going on in the film, but this was enough for the people to applaud and laugh. It will be possible to assess the full scale of the madness on April 22, 2022.

“Batman”

Director Matt Reeves continues to intrigue with a new version of the adventures of the hero of Gotham. His “Batman” tells not about how Batman (Robert Pattinson) actually appeared, but about the early stage of his superhero career. A key reference for Reeves was the comic strip by Frank Miller and David Mazzukelli “Batman. Year One “, on the basis of which Darren Aronofsky once wanted to create his Batman (ideally – with Clint Eastwood as Bruce Wayne).

Compared to the existing trailer, the cutscenes shown at CinemaCon focused on Andy Serkis as Alfred’s butler and Paul Dano as the Riddler’s antagonist. Despite the fact that Bat-Man boasts an impressive array of weapons, Matt Reeves promises that his Batman will be much more emotional than in previous films. He is echoed by Pattinson, who claims that the approach to his character in the new tape is “dramatically different” from everyone else. On March 3, 2022, let’s see how true these statements are.

Other projects

Along with the aforementioned films, CinemaCon presented excerpts from films with a slightly lower degree of expectations. For example, from the fantastic action movie “The Samaritan” with Sylvester Stallone from the director of the dashing Overlord, Julius Avery. Sly became a retired superhero. When a young admirer intends to declassify his identity, Stallone grumbles that he is just collecting trash, and advises the obsessive youth not to meddle in his own business. He did not obey. We’ll see what came of it in August 2022.

Another interesting project with CinemaCon is Joe Wright’s musical “Cyrano” with Peter Dinklage and Haley Bennett, another adaptation of the play “Cyrano de Bergerac” by Edmond Rostand. The Game of Thrones star plays the cocky poet with a huge nose, while Bennett plays his beloved Roxanne. The world premiere of the tape will take place on December 25, 2021.

They also showed a trailer for the comedy buddy movie “Dog”, where Channing Tatum takes care of a harmful German Shepherd (well, how does he care – he tries to keep up with the madness of the dog and calls him a demon). Tatum shared directorial duties with Reed Carolyn, screenwriter for the Super Mike dilogy. On screens – from February 18, 2022.

To top it all off, Hollywood multi-player Ron Howard has put together an impressive crew of Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell and Joel Edgerton in the drama Thirteen Lives. Her trailer at CinemaCon showed details of a rescue operation in a cave in Thailand where a children’s soccer team was stuck in 2018 due to flooding. The premiere will take place in April 2022.