The results of the draw for the 2022 World Cup have become known

On September 30, at the Irina Viner-Usmanova Gymnastics Palace, the draw for the men’s volleyball world championship 2022, which will be held in Russia for the first time in history, was held.

The ceremony was hosted by Russian theater and film actor Yuri Kolokolnikov and American volleyball player Norisha Campbell.

The draw was carried out by two-time world champions Lyubov Sokolova and Ekaterina Gamova, as well as Olympic champions Taras Khtey and Vladimir Grbich.

Group A: Russia, Puerto Rico, Tunisia, Serbia.

Group B: Brazil, Qatar, Cuba, Japan.

Group C: Poland, Bulgaria, Mexico, USA.

Group D: France, Cameroon, Germany, Slovenia.

Group E: Italy, China, Turkey, Canada.

Group F: Argentina, Egypt, Netherlands, Iran.

The World Championship will take place from August 26 to September 11, 2022. The meetings of the first group stage will be hosted by Moscow (Group A), Kemerovo (B), Novosibirsk (C), Ufa (D), Yekaterinburg (E), Krasnoyarsk (F). The opening match between the teams of Russia and Tunisia will be held in St. Petersburg on August 26. Games are also planned in Kaliningrad, Yaroslavl and Kazan.

At the first stage, 24 teams will be divided into six groups. The three strongest teams from each group will advance to the next stage. In the second round, 16 teams will be divided into four quartets. Next will be the winners of these groups and the two best teams that became the second. The Final Six will take place in Moscow from September 7 to 11. The final match of the tournament and the game for third place will take place on September 11.