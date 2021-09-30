The richest singer in the world. Rihanna became a billionaire, but it wasn’t music that helped her.

August 4, 2021

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Most of Rihanna’s fortune is her stake in Fenty Beauty.

Singer Rihanna, who was born in Barbados and became famous after moving to the United States, became the richest female musician in the world: according to Forbes magazine, her fortune is $ 1.7 billion. However, most of the income was not brought to her by the music business, which, however, helped her to gain worldwide popularity.

According to Forbes experts, the main part of the fortune of 33-year-old Rihanna is the capitalization of the cosmetics company Fenty Beauty – its 50% stake in this business is estimated at $ 1.4 billion. Another $ 270 million is worth 30% of another associated lingerie firm, Savage x Fenty. And only the remaining amount is accounted for by income from a musical and acting career.

Richer than Rihanna in the world of show business – only one woman is the American TV presenter Oprah Winfrey, whose fortune is estimated by Forbes at $ 2.7 billion.

Rihanna founded Fenty Beauty in 2017, using her last name for the name (the singer’s full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty).

When the company was founded, she became a partner of the transnational corporation LVMH. Among other things, LVMH owns popular luxury brands such as Christian Dior and Louis Vuitton designer clothes, Moët & Chandon champagne, Hennessy cognac and others.

A revolutionary approach

Rihanna said the new firm will try to create products for all types of women and will offer 40 different shades for the foundation. At the time, this approach was unprecedented. As a result, in the first year, this line brought in more than $ 550 million in revenue, and competing companies began to expand the range of shades for their cosmetics.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Fenty Beauty products: shades for every taste

“A lot of women couldn’t buy cosmetics that matched their skin tone,” Shannon Coyne of Bluestock Advisors explained to the Guardian. “There were only tints for fair skin, medium tone, dark and dark skin. looks different. And [Fenty Beauty] was one of the first brands to say “we want to work for a wide variety of people.”

However, some of Rihanna’s business ventures were not as successful. This year, she agreed to close down her clothing brand Fenty, which had been around for less than two years.

According to Forbes, Rihanna’s companies are performing better than those created by some of her showbiz peers, including American model Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics, KKW Beauty TV star Kim Kardashian, and Jessica Alba’s Honest Company actress Jessica Alba.

In terms of fortune, the singer Madonna lags behind Rihanna (the size of her wealth is estimated by Forbes at $ 550 million), Celine Dion (455 million) and Beyoncé (420 million).