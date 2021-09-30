The richest singer in the world. Rihanna became a billionaire, but it wasn’t music that helped her.

Rihanna

Most of Rihanna’s fortune is her stake in Fenty Beauty.

Singer Rihanna, who was born in Barbados and became famous after moving to the United States, became the richest female musician in the world: according to Forbes magazine, her fortune is $ 1.7 billion. However, most of the income was not brought to her by the music business, which, however, helped her to gain worldwide popularity.

According to Forbes experts, the main part of the fortune of 33-year-old Rihanna is the capitalization of the cosmetics company Fenty Beauty – its 50% stake in this business is estimated at $ 1.4 billion. Another $ 270 million is worth 30% of another associated lingerie firm, Savage x Fenty. And only the remaining amount is accounted for by income from a musical and acting career.

Richer than Rihanna in the world of show business – only one woman is the American TV presenter Oprah Winfrey, whose fortune is estimated by Forbes at $ 2.7 billion.

Rihanna founded Fenty Beauty in 2017, using her last name for the name (the singer’s full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty).

