The wife of the famous TV presenter Ellen DeGeneres underwent emergency surgery

The actress is currently resting at home, and his wife Ellen DeGeneres is taking care of her.

Portia de Rossi is recovering after she needed emergency surgery for appendicitis on Friday.

The 48-year-old actress is now at home and “she’s doing well,” a spokesman for the couple confirmed.

Ellen DeGeneres’ wife took de Rossi to the hospital on Friday.

“Ellen rushed Portia to the hospital on Friday evening, she was in severe pain,” the source said. “It was appendicitis and she had surgery.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, appendicitis is a common condition in which the lining of the appendix becomes blocked and inflamed. This causes severe pain, and if it is not treated quickly – usually with surgery to remove the appendix – the organ can burst.

The source added that de Rossi “is currently resting at home and Ellen is taking care of her. At first it was scary, but now everything is fine. “

The couple, married in August 2008 after legalizing gay marriage in California, helped each other overcome the ups and downs in their health and professional lives. De Rossi sided with DeGeneres throughout the coronavirus pandemic, during which the talk show host fell ill and tested positive for COVID-19 after testing.

“We grew up together as a couple, we really think of each other and put our relationship first,” de Rossi told People in February of their marriage. “By doing this, you become much more solid. I can’t imagine spending time with anyone other than her. ”

DeGeneres added: “We think the same thing, say the same thing at the same time, eat each other’s sandwiches. We live in an easy rhythm. “