Theater magazine. • Steven Spielberg directed a new adaptation of West Side Story

On December 9, 2021, the film adaptation of the Broadway musical West Side Story will be released. Directed and Produced by Steven Spielberg, Written by Tony Kushner, and Choreographed by Justin Peck.

Based on the play Romeo and Juliet, The West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim became a worldwide sensation after its 1957 Broadway premiere. Tony and Maria’s romance combined with modern street gang history, racism and violence under the shadow of skyscrapers. When director Robert Wise and choreographer Jerome Robbins filmed the musical in 1961, West Side Story broke the box office record for musicals and won 10 Oscars, including Best Picture. The play has toured the world and has been revived several times – in February, director Ivo van Hove premiered on Broadway.

The entire musical is permeated with the question – who has the right to call a certain place their home, and why people experiencing difficulties are looking for reasons to attack each other. “I really wanted to talk about migration to the United States and the daily struggle for my life and the lives of my children. And about fighting xenophobia and racial prejudice, ”Spielberg told Vanity Fair.

For the dance routines, Spielberg brought in Justin Peck, choreographer for the New York City Ballet. He also brought in a new screenwriter, Tony Kushner. They wanted to create an updated story that retains familiar songs, but places them in a more realistic cityscape. This realism applied to casting as well. Many of the “Puerto Ricans” in the original film were white actors with brown makeup. Spielberg wanted Hispanic performers to play Hispanics, and he estimates that 20 of the 33 Puerto Rican characters are Puerto Rican or Puerto Rican in origin. “They brought authenticity,” he says. “They brought themselves and everything they believe in.”

In January 2018, it was announced that Spielberg would likely direct the film after the completion of the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise. A few days later, this was followed by an open casting for the role of Maria, Tony, Anita and Bernardo. Additional open castings were held in New York in April and Orlando in May. In July, the release of the fifth Indiana Jones film was delayed, allowing Spielberg to begin pre-production for West Side Story. Filming itself lasted only two months and ended in 2019.

Composer David Newman adapted Bernstein’s original music for the film. Gustavo Dudamel, Musical Director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, conducted the orchestra during the recording of the film, and Janine Tesori acted as the vocal coach.

Ansel Elgort (Tony), Rachel Zegler (Maria), Ariana DeBos (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Feist (Riff) took part in the film.

Rita Moreno won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Anita in the original film, and returned at 88 to play another character in Spielberg’s film, Valentina, owner of Tony’s shop.