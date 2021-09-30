There is a version of “Harry Potter” with Keanu Reeves and Meryl Streep :: News :: TV Center

For this, a deepfake was used

“Harry Potter” for adults. Have you seen this before? The plot is familiar. The heroes are new. A fan of the saga about young wizards and their mentors decided to populate the magical world with new characters. Or he just wanted to see new faces in this story, TV Center reports.

In general, Keanu Reeves is supposed to be in The Matrix. But the digital world allows any kind of transformation. The blogger Race Archibold assigned the role of Voldemort to Nicolas Cage.

And Meryl Streep found a role here. It is not known how the filmmakers reacted to this creation. And J.K. Rowling keeps mum. Apparently, “Harry Potter” for adults was to everyone’s taste. The so-called deepfake (deepfake) strides across the planet. Allows you to replace any character or make him play an unusual role.

Fake Tom Cruise is one of the top sensations this year. Coin tricks and stories about how he talked to Gorbachev in Moscow are all fiction and a cunning computer program. Today everyone can make this at home on their knees – programs allow.

In the field of political satire for deepfakes – expanse. Trump and Clinton started dancing. Unwillingly. Program dances are a computer creation. The anger of millions, directed at Trump, turned into the fact that they decided to simply erase him from the screen. The famous scene from the movie “Home Alone” is perhaps the most famous appearance of the future US president on the screen. All were censored and posted online. There is no more such a hero in this film! It is difficult to resist not writing yourself into history, being next to the stars that millions know.

But there is something worse. This is a serious matter! Dmitry Peskov called deepfakes a new threat and a terrible thing. We have no idea yet. We are only surprised at the new reading of “Harry Potter”. The real one is left alone. And the new one, deepfake, only reminds us that in reality everything is not the way it really is.

