“There is a war at Barça that hurts the players. It hurt me because I gave everything to the club, ”reports Luis Suarez – Football

Atletico striker Luis Suarez, who previously played for Barcelona, ​​spoke about the attitude towards the Catalan club.

“There is a war in Barcelona that hurts the players.

I have no anger at the club. Sometimes the form in which decisions are made hurts. I remember the great moments I had at Barcelona. We went through very difficult evenings together, when each of us felt pain and sadness. Because being at Barça, you have to win everything. It doesn’t matter what your composition is. You must win everything.

I was hurt by people from whom I expected it. On average, I scored 20 goals per season. It hasn’t changed. I don’t know if there is a nine that has managed to score so much at Barcelona, ​​apart from Leo Messi, because he is a separate case. I should be proud of this.

It hurt me because I always gave everything to Barcelona. I gave myself completely to the club, and they treated me in such a way that they hurt, ”said Suarez.

The Uruguayan played for Barcelona from 2014 to 2020. Suarez is the second best scorer of the Catalan club in history. For 283 matches in the blue garnet, he scored 195 goals.

Only Lionel Messi has more, who has scored 672 goals in 778 appearances for Barça.