Things to do at home: Daniel Radcliffe in the Wild West and a TV series about McCartney :: Impressions :: RBC Style

For leisure time under air conditioning, add the thriller about the Soviet sniper “The Red Ghost” with Yura Borisov (the action takes place in the middle of winter), classical music concerts at the festival in Pärnu and the podcast “The City Where” – about urban whims

“Miracle Workers”

KinoPoisk HD

The third season of the anthology series based on the short stories of humorist Simon Rich “What in God’s Name” and “Revolution”. In the first season, it was about the heavenly office and God with burnout syndrome, in the second – about the showdown of the nobility and commoners in medieval Mutgorod. The third is dedicated to American pioneers and is entitled The Oregon Trail. In the story, the Reverend Ezekiel Brown (Daniel Radcliffe) leads his flock west, to Oregon, to a better life. He is helped in this by a guide – the fugitive criminal Benny (Steve Buscemi), and opposed – by various “wild-western” adventures.

“Red Ghost”

KinoPoisk HD

Historical war drama – Eastern in Tarantino style about a detachment of Soviet soldiers who are trying to get out of the “Vyazma cauldron”, the German encirclement near Moscow, but are faced with enemy forces led by the meticulous Nazi Brown. Famous artists Mikhail Gorevoy, Alexey Shevchenkov, Vladimir Gostyukhin share the stage with debutants Polina Chernysheva and Paul Orlyansky. Director Andrei Bogatyrev confronts characters taken from the stories of veterans that the film’s team collected during the preparation, with the winter cold, mixing “The Hateful Eight” and “Inglourious Basterds” by Quentin Tarantino with “Ascent” by Larisa Shepitko and “No Way Back” by Grigory Lipshits.

McCartney 3, 2, 1

Hulu

The history of the world of pop music of the last five decades is told by one of its main figures – 79-year-old Paul McCartney. In six episodes, the musician will discuss with producer Rick Rubin a half-century of musical heritage, from The Beatles and the 1970s rock scene to modern experimentation. The series “McCartney 3, 2, 1” is a retrospective of the works of the famous musician, which in many ways determined the world musical culture. The documentary can be found on the Internet, if you believe in a miracle.

Parnu Music Festival

Watch

The Pärnu Music Festival is drawing to a close: it will close on 18 July, so connoisseurs have the last day to enjoy the performances of artists from all over the world. Lars Vogt, Joshua Bell, Emmanuel Paju, as well as Estonian talents Triin Ruubel, Mihkel Poll and others are involved in this year’s festival. The permanent artistic director is Paavo Järvi.

© press service

Podcast about the peculiarities of the city

“The city in which”, a podcast of the studio “Libo-Libo” and “Avito”, touches on painful topics for the inhabitants of the metropolis. The state of the sleeping areas, endless fences, grandmother’s renovations – in each episode, the presenters look around and, together with urbanists, historians and anthropologists, explore the nature of familiar urban locations.