to the Builder’s Day about celebrities who worked at the construction site

For the Builder’s Day, we tell about Russian and foreign stars and politicians who worked as foremen, locksmiths, tower crane operators and bricklayers

Photo: Friends Stock shutterstock



Builder’s Day in Russia has been celebrated since 1956 on the second Sunday in August. This year it falls on August 8th. The professional holiday will be celebrated by all those who are somehow connected with the construction industry – builders, masons and carpenters, architects.

Many Russian and foreign actors, singers and politicians worked at a construction site. We tell you which of the celebrities before the start of their main career was associated with construction.

Pavel Volya

The resident and host of the Comedy Club Pavel Volya graduated from the Penza Pedagogical Institute with a degree in Russian language and literature teacher. However, having gained experience of working as a DJ on a local radio, after graduation, he did not want to work in his specialty. Volya decided to go to Moscow to build a career in show business. It took some time to get a job in the capital, and he went to work as a construction superintendent.

Photo: Artem Geodakyan / TASS



Harrison Ford

American actor and producer Harrison Ford for a long time could not get the role, and some scenes with his participation were cut out during editing. Then Ford got a job as a carpenter on film sets and concert venues, where he erected pavilions. Once while working, he fell under the arm of an angry George Lucas – he offered him to replace one of the actors, whom he was dissatisfied with. And so began Ford’s film career.

Photo: ETIENNE LAURENT / TASS



Niletto

Singer Danil Prytkov, better known under the pseudonym Niletto, after graduating from school, worked at a construction site in Yekaterinburg, and after work wrote songs. Popularity came to him quite recently – after participating in several music competitions.

Photo: Vyacheslav Prokofiev / TASS



Mikhail Men

Former head of the Ministry of Construction of Russia Mikhail Men began his career as a tower crane operator. Men received a construction profession in the army, where he served in the DVMS troops. Then he was sent to serve in Sovgavan in the Khabarovsk Territory, where he also worked at a concrete goods plant, on gantry and bridge cranes, and as a result, he became a shift foreman.

Photo: Oleg Yakovlev TASS



Whoopi Goldberg

American actress, writer and TV presenter Whoopi Goldberg has tried many different specialties before starting her career. Trying to get back on her feet and overcome drug addiction, Goldberg worked for a long time as a watchman and bricklayer on a construction site until she found a job on the San Diego theater stage, where her career as an actress began.

Photo: Dennis Van Tine TASS



Marat Khusnullin

Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, who is in charge of the Stroykompleks, did not start from managerial and administrative positions. While studying in the second year of the Institute of Finance and Economics, at the age of 21 he opened a building cooperative, where at first there were only four people who were independently engaged in construction. At the age of 25, Khusnullin already led a company of 2 thousand people, and then switched to the civil service, at the age of 34 he became the Minister of Construction of Tatarstan.

Photo: Alexey Nikolsky TASS



George Clooney

Before becoming an Oscar and Golden Globe winner, American actor George Clooney tried many different professions. While attending Northern Kentucky University, where he studied radio journalism, Clooney worked as a shoe salesman, tobacco collector, and construction worker. After graduating from university, he initially settled for roles in extras and advertising, while continuing to work at a construction site.