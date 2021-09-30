Today is Meryl Streep’s Birthday

Meryl Streep’s career began in the theater in 1971 with a role in the play “The Seducer of Seville” based on the play by Tirso de Molina. And the actress made her film debut in 1977 in the melodrama “Julia”.

Meryl received her first Oscar nomination for her role as Linda in Michael Cimino’s military drama The Deer Hunter, the first statuette for her role as the protagonist’s wife in the social drama Kramer vs. Kramer, and the second for her role as Polish emigrant Sophie Zawistovski in the drama “Sophie’s Choice”, the third – for the reincarnation of the Prime Minister of Great Britain Margaret Thatcher in the biographical film “The Iron Lady”.

Also in the piggy bank Streep awards “Emmy”, “Sputnik”, BAFTA, “Golden Globe” and Screen Actors Guild Awards. By the way, the actress was nominated for the Golden Globe 31 times, which is an absolute record in the entire history of the award.

The most notable films starring Meryl Streep are The Deer Hunter, Kramer vs. Kramer, Sophie’s Choice, Out of Africa, The Watch, The Devil Wears Prada, Mamma Mia!, The Iron Lady , “Florence Foster Jenkins” and “The X-Files”.

Streep’s last film work was his participation in the film Let Them Talk. The picture was released in December last year.

Photo: okino.ua