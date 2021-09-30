https://ria.ru/20210827/cruise-1747527197.html
Tom Cruise was robbed on the set of “Mission: Impossible-7”
Hollywood actor Tom Cruise was robbed while filming Mission: Impossible 7 in Birmingham, The Sun reports, citing sources.
LONDON, 27 Aug – RIA Novosti. Hollywood actor Tom Cruise was robbed during the filming of the film “Mission Impossible-7” in Birmingham. Cruise’s belongings were also in the car. They are also estimated at several thousand pounds. Sources say the car was parked a two-minute walk from the West Midlands County Police Department. Tom Cruise security officials said the car was equipped with an “electronic tracking system,” so it was later found. However, all the contents of the car were gone. According to insiders, when Tom Cruise learned about the theft, he “flew into a rage.”
Unknown persons stole from the parking of a hotel in Birmingham the actor’s bodyguard’s BMW X7 car worth about 100 thousand pounds. Cruise’s belongings were also in the car. They are also estimated at several thousand pounds.
Sources note that the car was parked two minutes’ walk from the West Midlands County Police Department.
Tom Cruise’s security officials said the car was equipped with an “electronic tracking system”, so it was later found. However, all the contents of the car were gone.
“After some time, the car was found in the city of Smetik. The investigation continues,” the newspaper quoted the police as saying.
According to insiders, when Tom Cruise learned about the theft, he “flew into a rage.”
