Tom Cruise was robbed on the set of “Mission: Impossible-7”

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise was robbed while filming Mission: Impossible 7 in Birmingham, The Sun reports, citing sources. RIA Novosti, 27.08.2021

2021-08-27T14: 57

LONDON, 27 Aug – RIA Novosti. Hollywood actor Tom Cruise was robbed during the filming of the film “Mission Impossible-7” in Birmingham. Cruise’s belongings were also in the car. They are also estimated at several thousand pounds. Sources say the car was parked a two-minute walk from the West Midlands County Police Department. Tom Cruise security officials said the car was equipped with an “electronic tracking system,” so it was later found. However, all the contents of the car were gone. According to insiders, when Tom Cruise learned about the theft, he “flew into a rage.”

