Tom Hanks’ son of COVID survivor calls infection “common cold”

Chester Hanks, the son of the famous actor Tom Hanks, posted a video on his Instagram in which he emotionally expressed his opinion about the coronavirus to the subscribers. He called the infection a “common cold,” which you just need to stay at home.

The actor’s son, who had previously been ill with COVID-19, first began to talk about the importance of vaccination, but by the middle of the video, his mood and message had changed dramatically.

I have never had a coronavirus. It’s just a common cold. If you are sick, stay at home. If you are in danger, don’t go outside. I’m tired of wearing these stupid masks! – spoke out Chester.

It is noteworthy that his father was ill with COVID last year, far from being in the mildest form. Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson contracted the coronavirus in Australia, where they came to work on a film about Elvis Presley. The couple was hospitalized, after undergoing treatment, the spouses were discharged from the Gold Coast hospital. Hanks was nearly buried at that time by the current US President Donald Trump.

The actor also talked about how he and his wife fought the coronavirus. According to him, Wilson was harder than him: there was a high temperature, and the woman also lost her taste and smell. Tom himself was in serious pain and tired. Hanks tried to continue to play sports, but the strength was not enough for anything.











