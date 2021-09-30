Tom Hanks’ unique Toyota Land Cruiser

What kind of cars you will not find in the secondary market. Many believe that here you can find only vehicles falling apart and having traveled their distance, but most often it is here that various collectors and lovers of rare cars find the most unusual options. Many motorists are interested in what cars are used by media personalities in Russia and abroad. Even more interest awakens at the moment when these very cars appear on sale in the secondary market or auction.

Most recently, a unique car of its kind appeared on sale – Toyota Land Cruiser, which was released in 1980.

Finding a used vehicle in good condition is not an easy task. But when it comes to a car that a few months ago was operated by a media personality or a star, many do not even think about its condition.

More recently, a unique car of its kind appeared on sale – Toyota Land Cruiser, which was released in 1980. Its uniqueness lies in the fact that it underwent a large-scale revision, during which it adopted a completely different design. But the main feature is not even this, but the fact that it was in the possession of Tom Hanks – a famous actor.

Tom Hanks bought a copy and tried to make an all-terrain vehicle out of it with a more comfortable interior.

When it comes to SUVs and cars that can overcome any obstacles in their path, many people involuntarily recall the Toyota lineup. It is this manufacturer that is famous for its capabilities in the field of SUVs. One of the most famous and entrenched in the market is the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40. This is one of the best SUVs in the Toyota brand lineup. In the secondary market, it is very rare to find a copy in good condition, but you can try your luck. Fans of this brand, who are also fans of the famous actor Tom Hanks, were definitely lucky this year – the actor put up a restored and modernized Toyota Land Cruiser for sale.

At Bonhams, Tom Hanks plans to sell an Airstream trailer paired with a modified Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40. The unique SUV has been customized in accordance with all the requirements of its owner. The tuners supplied a modern engine and gearbox, as well as a special suspension. The interior uses comfortable seats for everyday use. For safety and better maneuverability, a new braking system and power steering are provided.

The classic car was launched in 1980. Tom Hanks bought a copy and tried to make an all-terrain vehicle out of it with a more comfortable interior. Instead of an inline six-cylinder Toyota engine, an injection V6 L35 from General Motors is installed. Its volume is 4.3 liters. The standard gearbox was changed to a five-speed manual transmission from General Motors.

The main decoration of the interior of this car is the autograph of Tom Hanks on the front panel

The engine replacement has been approved by US Certification Authorities. With this engine, the car can be operated in all states. The in-car audio system from Sony is also not standard, but it cannot be called modern – it is a classic radio from the 1990s.

The main decoration of the interior of this car is the autograph of actor Tom Hanks on the front panel. The buyer is ready to provide documents that confirm the history of the 40-year-old SUV. The odometer shows a mileage of 84,850 km. In the kit, the buyer can get original seats from this car. If desired, it will be possible to return the vehicle interior to its original state. The organizers of the auction believe that this car can go under the hammer at a price of $ 75 – $ 125,000. This amount is equivalent to 5,500,000 – 9,100,000 rubles. Bidding is to take place on August 13th.

Outcome… Tom Hanks’ unique Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 is being auctioned in the United States. The vehicle underwent deep tuning and changed the interior.