toothless Tom Cruise drank and disgraced himself in a cafe

In recent photos with fans and from the set, the movie star looks as always: young, fit and with a snow-white smile. But in fact, everything is not as it seems, writes OK! And it’s not that he hasn’t changed for the last fifteen years.

Recently it became known that one of his children allegedly knocked out the front tooth of the father of three children a few years ago. What happened next, told the former editor-in-chief The New York Post, Colonel Allan.

When they are with a star Top Gun drinking together in a cafe in New York, Tom Cruise disgraced himself.

“I think it was on 54th Street in a place called Circo. We sat in the corner and he actually ordered a bottle of red wine, which I thought was amazing because he is a Scientologist and they usually don’t drink. And we drink and talk, and the next thing I remember, both of his front teeth fell out on the tablecloth right in front of me, ”Allan said. The journalist further explained that he was simply dumbfounded.

Allan went on to say that it was an extremely awkward moment. Then he learned that one of the children knocked out two of Tom’s front teeth when he accidentally punched him in the jaw while playing.

Considering the constant accusations of the use of plastic surgeries and injections of “beauty”, it becomes clear that almost everything in the idol of millions is not real. And a young face, and a smile, and even the philosophy that he professes.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Maksakova Yana