Under the banner of heaven and Robert Downey Jr. 5 Promising TV Series Book Adaptations | Cinema

Robert Downey Jr. Shot from the film “Kiss Kiss Through”

Good news awaits viewers waiting for Robert Downey Jr. to appear on screen. Now the actor is involved in the TV series “Compassionate”, a screen version of the novel by Viet Thanh Nguyen. The book was published in 2015 and instantly gained recognition – The New York Times recognized it as the bestseller of the year, and later the author received the Pulitzer Prize for it. The series will air on HBO, but a release date has yet to be announced.

The plot is dedicated to the fall of the government of South Vietnam in 1975 and subsequent events in America. The main character, whose role will be played by Downey Jr., is a double agent who in the past worked in the police of the South Vietnamese Republic and passed on classified information to the Viet Cong. The viewer meets him at the moment when he is already a political prisoner in the United States and recalls his past, trying to reflect on what happened.

Shot from the movie “Oldboy”

Sympathetic combines a history of friendship, themes of personal crisis and identity, an exploration of the deep trauma of the United States and the contradictions of American culture.

In the series, the problem of refugees will also surface, which is not only relevant, but also personal for Viet Thanh Nguyen himself – in 1975 he fled Vietnam with his family. The leitmotif of the picture as a whole will be the role of empathy in society, the ability to look at the problem from different angles.

The film adaptation was directed by one of the strongest South Korean filmmakers Park Chang Wook, known for his revenge trilogy (Sympathy for Mr. games ”with Nicole Kidman and Mia Wasikowska. Park Chang Wook has worked in the United States and with serials – just three years ago he directed The Little Drummer, based on the novel by John Le Carré.

Shot from the series “American Rust”

At one time, Philip Mayer’s “American Rust” also made a splash. The book describes the grim reality of modern America and tells the story of the attempts of two friends, the prodigy Isaac and the up-and-coming athlete Poe, to realize their potential in a small Pennsylvania town.

In the adaptation of American Rust, the action will also take place in Pennsylvania, but the authors will tell about the Chief of Police, Cause Harris. At the end of his service, the hero learns that the son of his beloved woman is accused of murder and decides to personally investigate the case in order to help the guy avoid jail. The problem is that the deeper the hero plunges into the case, the more often the question arises before him – how far is he ready to go?

Jeff Daniels. Shot from the series “News Service”

The adaptation, like Mayer’s original book, is to be expected to paint an uncompromising picture of the destruction of the American Dream. The story of human tragedy unfolds against the backdrop of a former center of industrial development, where steel production flourished from the beginning of the industrial revolution until the 1970s. This is a detailed metaphor of how, like factories, human destinies are covered with rust, and the heroes wage an endless struggle for existence.

The strongest team is working on adaptation. The director’s chair was taken by filmmakers with extensive experience in a similar genre: John Dahl (Yellowstone, Dexter, Hannibal), Darnell Martin (Cadillac Records, Their Eyes Were Watching God, New Amsterdam), Craig Zisk (Brooklyn 9-9, Life is a Show) and Walter Salles (Che Guevara: The Motorcycle Diaries, City of God, Paris, I Love You). Galina Gebarovits is responsible for the scenery, which should evoke painful feelings – the artist worked on “True Detective” with its dark and authentic atmosphere.

Shot from the series “Foundation”

The end of this year will be great for science fiction fans as well. Already in September, Apple TV + will release the screen version of the Foundation trilogy, created by the American science fiction writer Isaac Asimov. He is known for many science fiction novels, including the collection of short stories “I, Robot”, “A Pebble in the Sky” from the cycle about the Galactic Empire and “Bicentennial Man”, based on which Chris Columbus directed his famous film adaptation.

The story of the trilogy spans the entire Milky Way and tells the story of a superstate called the Galactic Empire. She, like the Roman, experienced the formation and flowering, and now has fallen into decay. Seeing what is happening in the Empire, mathematician Gary Seldon, using the science of “psychohistory” developed by him, predicts a crisis of the state and a state of chaos in the next 30 thousand years. To help humanity minimize the consequences of imminent collapse, Seldon creates the colonial organization Foundation. Its concept is based on the idea of ​​preserving scientific knowledge that will help people revive civilization thirty times faster than the mathematician predicted.

Shot from the series “Foundation”

The first season of the series will concentrate mainly on the events of the first book of the main trilogy, when Seldon established Foundation and tried to pave the way for the reconstruction of civilization after the disaster. There are no details about subsequent seasons yet, but it is possible that they will involve storylines from the second and third parts.

After the trilogy, Asimov also wrote Prelude to Foundation and Towards Foundation, which are prequels, and sequels – Foundation Crisis and Foundation and Earth. In the last two books, the events unfold 500 years after the development of the “Seldon Plan”.

In the sequels, the heroes are in search of the Earth – legends say that it is the ancestral home of humanity settled in the Galaxy.

Andrew Garfield. Shot from the film “Silence”

The detective mini-series “Under the Banner of Heaven” is being developed by the FX channel. The show is an adaptation of a book by American writer and journalist John Krakauer, who explores the origins and ideology of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The premiere will take place on the Hulu service, but there are no details on the production dates yet.

The plot is dedicated to the story of a double murder committed in the name of God. In 1984, brothers Dan and Ron Lafferty murdered their younger brother’s 24-year-old wife, Brenda Lafferty, and her daughter Erica.

At first, the brothers treated Brenda with their usual dislike. However, Lafferty’s attitude towards the girl began to grow into extremist intentions when they joined the School of the Prophets. Founded and led by Robert S. Crossfield, the community was based on original creeds, including polygamy and the belief in the ability of true believers to communicate directly with God. It was since then that Ron claimed that God had sent him revelations that allegedly called for the murder of Brenda and Erica.

Andrew Garfield. Still from the film “Breathe for Us”

The series will immerse the viewer in the traditions of the fundamentalist Mormon community and reflect on the question – are the texts of the School of the Prophets really divine revelation or is it a deception with the help of which people wanted to gain power?

Oscar-nominated Andrew Garfield will star in the series for his outstanding performances in Forces of Conscience and Silence. The actor will play the devout detective Pyre, who, as a member of this Church, will investigate Brenda’s murder. As he investigates, the hero will question both his faith and the teachings of the community.

Shot from the series “New Cherry Taste”

Prepared an interesting project and Netflix – already in August. on Friday the 13th, the mini-series “New Cherry Taste” will be released. The show explores the Hollywood seamy side, trauma and hidden fears of America, the theme of revenge and elements of absurdism will also appear. Judging by the trailer, the project will be designed in a style close to American Horror Story and Channel Zero, on which one of the directors Nick Antoska worked.

The project is based on the scandalous novel by Todd Grimson and tells the story of an ambitious girl Lisa, who dreams of becoming a director in Los Angeles in the early 90s. However, upon arrival in the City of Angels, the girl’s rose-colored glasses instantly fall off, and life turns into a cycle of phantasmagoric nightmares.

Shot from the series “New Cherry Taste”

First, Lisa confides in a stranger who takes advantage of the girl’s gullibility and substitutes her. Soon, the world surrounding the heroine turns into a kind of Wonderland from the fairy tale of Lewis Carroll, only much more terrible.

As she dives into the rabbit hole, Lisa encounters occultism, mystical kittens, zombies, a mysterious killer and a tattoo artist who knows how to impose curses on people. From now on, in order to stay alive, the heroine must deal with her past and commit an act of revenge.