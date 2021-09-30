Users collect petitions against Amber Heard. Spoiler: Johnny Depp is to blame

Amber Heard is a member of the DC Comics family and stars in the movie Aquaman. However, if the desires of some viewers became reality, she would never play in a movie again. Now users on the Web are collecting petitions to remove Heard from the role in “Aquaman”, and it’s all about their high-profile divorce from Johnny Depp.

Now many fans are worried about the burning question of whether Amber will continue to play in the DC films. So far, no one has spoken badly about her acting, but the problems in her personal life have caused a real scandal on the Web. According to Insider, a petition has appeared on Change.org (and, by the way, has already collected over a million signatures) asking Warner Brothers to remove Heard from the next Aquaman“… They, in turn, make this request with their scandalous divorce from Johnny Depp.

Recall that the actor of “Pirates of the Caribbean” got after the divorce in full. Depp was suspended from a major franchise due to their high-profile conflict with Hurd. He played Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

There is a lot of discussion on the Internet about Amber’s fate right now, but producer Peter Safran said in a podcast for Deadline: “I don’t think we’ll ever only respond to pure fan pressure … We should only do what is best for the film.” …

Recall that in 2016, Amber Heard filed for divorce from Johnny Depp, claiming beatings and threats of reprisals from the actor. Depp himself claims the opposite: it was Hurd who was “toxic” and cruel in their relationship. The High Court of London recognized 12 of the 14 cases of Johnny Depp’s assault on the actress, thereby denying him a claim for 2 million pounds.