“Van Helsing”: our actors who would look great in a vampire movie

Dracula literally bathes in the love and attention of his wives

What if Russian movie stars played in this film about the struggle between good and evil? We asked such a question and, without thinking twice, selected artists who would certainly look organically in Van Helsing not only because of their external resemblance to foreign colleagues, but also because of their internal energy.

Gabriel Van Helsing in the story is a former friend of Dracula. He does not remember his past, but he knows for sure that he must fight the vampires who have been keeping the inhabitants of Transylvania at bay for quite a long time. In this role, in our opinion, Konstantin Khabensky would look ideal, who already has experience in films of this genre (one has only to recall Timur Bekmambetov’s paintings “Night Watch” and “Day Watch” with his participation).

Moreover, Konstantin even somewhat resembles Jackman outwardly, and he is very much in the role of characters fighting for goodness and justice. What do you think about this?

Khabensky as Van Helsing. How do you like this alignment of affairs?

Count Dracula – well, just a legendary character, the king of all vampires. According to the plot, this mystical hero has charisma and charm, forcing the most beautiful girls from his environment to lie down at his feet. In Van Helsing, Dracula was beautifully performed by Richard Roxburgh, also known for such films as Mission: Impossible 2, Moulin Rouge! and many others. We think that Richard would be perfectly replaced by our star of serials Boris Khvoshnyansky, who firmly secured the status of a hero-lover and a negative character.

And let me have some lyrics. Khvoshnyansky was more than once attributed to numerous novels, about which his colleagues were gossiping every now and then. “Borya is a responsible person, if he takes on something, he does it and does not let him down. He is a professional, and also a great musician who plays jazz and rock music amazingly on the guitar, which helps him in theater and cinema. Borya is our Mick Jagger, he has a unique acting attractiveness, charisma. Girls and women love him, I think it is deserved, but inexplicable. In the track record of this Don Juan there are such beauties that I only dreamed of, like most of the men of our country! ” – said the artist Sergei Rost in the program “My Hero” with Tatyana Ustinova on TVC.

Khvoshnyansky is ideal as Dracula

Kate Beckinsale looked great in the form of a brave Anna Valerius, which for a short time still fell under the spell of Dracula, but she still managed to overcome them. Valerius could well be played by one of the most beautiful brunettes of Russian cinema, Anna Chipovskaya. It is possible that on the screen, Anya, thanks to her external data, would have looked better than the original. And who will you read for this role?

By the way, today Beckinsale is 47 years old, but she can give odds to 20-year-old girls! The Hollywood star carefully monitors the face and body, which gives simply amazing results. “I am very attached to my body, so I prefer to experience stress physically. It is better to do another exercise to get rid of some weight. At this moment, I imagine myself as a horse while running around the paddock, ”the artist once shared.

Here, it seems to us, just without words!

Into the role of a church minister Carla (his role in “Van Helsing” was played by David Wenham) our Ivan Okhlobystin would look perfect! As you know, the artist is directly related to the church. Okhlobystin came to faith when he met his wife Oksana. “No mysticism. Healthy everyday considerations led me to believe that the cementing moment in our relationship should be faith, so as not to kick up over a trifle and not break everything, ”the artist once confessed.

Okhlobystin would look great in the image of Karl

In the form of a frightening outwardly Igora (Kevin James O’Connor), who was on the evil side at first, would have looked good … Peter Mamonov. This is a very talented actor with a difficult fate and unusual outlook on life. Not so long ago, Mamonov became a participant in the program “The Fate of a Man” with Boris Korchevnikov on the channel “Russia 1”, where he frankly spoke about the ups and downs on his personal front. Yes, it was loud, scandalous, but sincere.

“I allowed my wife to kill children in the womb. What is it like? How can a murderer’s family be happy? This is what is worth crying about for the rest of your life. To the best of my weak puppy powers, I do this, but very rarely. We should pray more often, ask God for forgiveness, because he is merciful. I’m not going to confess to you, but I know that this is the problem of our entire country. I remind you by my own terrible example. We do a lot of terrible things unconsciously … “- he said, referring to the marriage with his current wife Olga.

Peter Mamonov as Igor? Why not?

Glafira Tarkhanova would ideally have played Dracula’s older bride – a brunette with violet eyes Verona (Sylvia Colloca). By the way, Tarkhanova has extensive experience in soap operas, and to see her in some horror movie is just a dream of the actress’s fans! Recall that the artist perfectly combines family (she has four sons) and a film career. When asked how her husband relates to the tense and sometimes inhuman schedule of the “movie attendant”, Glafira replies with a smile, which is quite normal.

“If I understand that my sons do not have enough of my attention, then I rearrange my work schedule,” says Glafira. – It seems to me that any working mother devotes the same amount of time to her children as I do. I have periods when I work. It happens that I spend a lot of time with children. We are used to this kind of schedule. My husband is also an actor (Alexey Fadeev, – approx. “StarHita”) and is calm about it, ”she said.

Appreciate Glafira as Verona

Marishka (Josie Maran, whom the public remembers from advertising Maybelline cosmetics) is as beautiful as Verona – with this evil vampire, in which everything seems to be perfect – you just can’t take your eyes off! It even becomes a pity that she dies so quickly at the hands of the brave warrior with the evil Van Helsing. For this role, we also want the serial star Alina Lanina, who, by the way, recently became a mother for the first time.

“Finally I stopped ironing towels, sorting clothes by color, signing all boxes and striving to do tomorrow’s business today. By the age of 31, the best doctor for perfectionism was found. Such a small doctor and teacher. He teaches to be here and now, one has only to look at the baby – and the whole cycle of worries recedes, freezes, and there is only this moment. It is absolutely impossible to contact the baby, being in the hustle and bustle, ”- shared her emotions from the new status Alina.

Alina Lanina would ideally play Marishka

Dracula’s youngest bride – Aliru (Elena Anaya) – she could well play Yanina Studilina, who has not only a bright appearance, but also the devilry in the eyes inherent in this vampire. By the way, in the film you can hardly envy the fate of Alira – she dies at the hands of Anna Valerius, which, however, is not surprising, because good must always triumph over evil!

How do you like Yanina as Alira?

Photo: frame from the painting “Van Helsing”, Legion-Media, Instagram