Van Hunt admires more than beauty

Van Hunt is so in love with his girlfriend – Halle Berry! The musician shared a series of stunning outdoor selfies with Halle, capturing gorgeous natural sunlight.

Halle Berry, 54, beamed in new selfies without makeup. Her boyfriend, 51-year-old Van Hunt, posted the photos on his Instagram account on Thursday, June 24, with a poignant caption. “Some meet her and talk only about her beauty, but the mind and intellect will celebrate her stay,” the musician wrote, adding a hashtag for his Netflix. Bruised and the words “#CongratulateHerNow”.

As always, Halle looked great in the photos, posing in the woods with the sun shining behind her. She loosened her streaked curls while staying casual in a charcoal gray hooded sweatshirt and matching tee. It’s so nice to see Wang share some nice words about his main character a year after the start of their romance.

She also stars in Insulted, which marks Halle’s directorial debut. In the film, the Academy Award winner plays the disgraced MMA fighter Jackie Justice. The girl will face the biggest challenge of her career: facing off against a rising MMA star while raising her 6-year-old son. Halle previously talked about her excitement about a “turning point” for female filmmakers after working on a project. “I am more encouraged that we women feel confident enough to tell our stories. And we have a place to tell our stories. For so long our experience has been told in a narrative under the guise of men, ”she said in an interview with Variety. in 2020.

Halle Berry performs skin care treatments 2 times a day – never missing a day!

Halle’s look in the photos was so refreshed, probably thanks to her strict skincare regimen. The actress, who is the mother of two children: 13-year-old Nala Ariela Aubrey and 7-year-old Maceo, previously shared every step of her painstaking and routine self-care on Instagram. “I love good facials and skin care has been an important part of my regimen since I was 16. I do it twice a day strictly and never miss a day! ”She explained how she manages to keep her flawless smooth face so young. There, she also showcased her cleanser, exfoliator, mask, and her ideal product (or, as she says, “good product”): a moisturizing lactic acid serum from Olga Lorentsin for skin care.

“This is my favorite moment in self-care… when you give your skin a pleasant drink. I love it when my skin drinks a good dose of lactic acid, which is lazy in the fight against dead skin … You have to start your care in order to achieve the result of glowing skin, ”- she told millions of her followers, also sharing another important tip. “Cleansing is really important, you have to do it in the morning and in the evening. When you cleanse, you must rub vigorously in an upward motion, as this will serve you well in your later years, ”Halley said.