Villain Jim Carrey Will Have An Unexpected Ally In Sonic 2 Movie

Judging by the description of the plot, Sonic is waiting for a dangerous adventure.

Shot from the movie “Sonic in the Cinema”

IGN has published a description of the plot of the movie “Sonic 2 in the Movie”, which revealed an unexpected ally of Dr. Robotnik, played by Jim Carrey.



As you know, in the second part, Sonic will cross with Echidna Knuckles and Miles “Tails” Prower. However, it has now been revealed that Knuckles will side with the villain!

So, in the leaked synopsis it is said that after the events of the first film, Sonic, as well as Tom and Maddy Wachowski (James Marsden and Tika Sumpter) will decide to take a proper rest. However, the vacation will have to be interrupted, as the insidious Dr. Robotnik will return with a new partner, Knuckles.

The duo will go in search of an emerald that can be used to build and destroy entire civilizations. Sonic will team up with his friend Tails, and together they will also try to find the emerald before the villains get it.

Given the history of the ancestors of Sonic and Knuckles, it could be assumed that in the MCU they would first clash. However, in the future, Sonic and Knuckles will most likely become friends.

The premiere of the film “Sonic 2 in the Cinema” is scheduled for April 7, 2022.

