Vin Diesel announced the development of a spin-off “Fast and the Furious” with Charlize Theron – Moscow 24, 02.07.2021

Photo: still from the movie “Fast and Furious 8”; directed by F. Gary Gray, produced by One Race Films, Original Film, Pythagoras, Universal Pictures

Vin Diesel has announced the development of a script for the “Fast and the Furious” spin-off starring Charlize Theron. This is reported by News.ru.

The main character of the film will be the cybercriminal Cypher, whom the actress first played in the eighth part of the franchise. In the original film, she blackmailed Dominic Toretto, played by Diesel, into hijacking a Russian nuclear submarine in order to use her arsenal to provoke war. Cypher played by Theron also appeared in the ninth part of the film.

In addition, the Fast and the Furious cinematic universe also plans to shoot the spin-off sequel to Hobbs and Show, starring Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson.

Earlier it became known about the start of filming the fourth part of the “John Wick” franchise with Keanu Reeves in the title role. The start of work on the sequel to the blockbuster became known thanks to the Canadian actor Shamir Anderson, who published a photo from the set.

The premiere of the new part is scheduled for May 26, 2022.