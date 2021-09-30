Vin Diesel talks about the casting of John Cena

The Fast and the Furious star has stated that the franchise will honor Paul Walker in all films.

John Cena officially joined the Fast and the Furious franchise in Part 9, where he played Dominic Toretto’s brother Jacob. The performer of the role of Dominic Vin Diesel admitted that he experienced anxiety during the casting for the role of his on-screen brother.

Diesel shared that two months before filming began, he set up a secluded room for himself, where he trained hard. Vin said that he felt strange when John Cena came to him during training.

“And one morning he comes to the sanctuary. And I had the weird feeling that Paul Walker had sent him, ”Vin recalls on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

Diesel has a lot of respect and warmth towards the new film partner. The actor said that in the script, brother Dominic’s line looked perfect, but it was difficult to bring it to life in a way that would please the audience.

But Sina did a great job with his character. Diesel also assured that the franchise will honor the memory of the deceased Paul Walker until the very end.

This year’s usually lucrative blockbuster is having a hard time paying off at the box office. Most likely, the reason was the scandal with China, which is an extremely profitable market for Hollywood. John Cena literally brought down the fees in China, calling Taiwan a country.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Slatova Valeria