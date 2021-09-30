Vin Diesel teases the planet in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Despite the fact that before the release of the third part “Guardians of the galaxy“For another 2 years or so, fans won’t have to wait long to see James Gunn devote his attention to the ragtag cosmic team of heroes again.

In addition to the recently announced video game, Guardians of the Galaxy will appear in the film Thor: Love and Thunderand will also receive their own Christmas project for Disney +. The last time the heroes appeared in “Avengers Endgame”, But already now we are getting hints that each of them will wait further.

On the podcast Phase zero Comicbook’s Groot star Vin Diesel encouraged Brandon Davis to ask Kevin Feige about “Groot’s story that he admires — his return to Planet X.” Although viewers have yet to see the location on the big screen, in the comics, Planet X is Groot’s home planet from which he was exiled.

Of course, this arouses remarkable interest, but it is not yet clear how much of Vin Diesel’s desire will be justified with director James Gunn and the head of Marvel, Kevin Feige.

Release “Guardians of the galaxy. Part 3»Is scheduled for May 5, 2023.