Vin Diesel was not against doing the sequel to The Chronicles of Riddick, but not now

American actor Vin Diesel in an exclusive interview with GamesRadar commented on the likelihood of a new game being released from the action series The Chronicles of Riddick.

Recall that the video game story of Richard Riddick – the hero of the sought-after franchise – was suspended in 2013 with the release of the mobile Riddick: The Merc Files. The series has not seen a release on PC and consoles since 2009.

According to Diesel, who plays Riddick in films and games, the script for Furies, the fourth film in the cycle, is now complete, and the team is waiting to begin filming.

“I can imagine that we will return to the play space and add a chapter [к истории The Chronicles of Riddick]but the script [картины] written, and we are confidently moving towards the filming of the fourth “Riddick” “– said Diesel.

The artist also spoke about The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay – the first game in the series: “Escape from Butcher’s Bay was a great success for us, but it’s been an eternity since then.”…

For reference: Escape from Butcher Bay debuted in August 2004 (European release) on the original Xbox, and made its way to PC in December of that year. The rating of the project on Metacritic ranges from 89 (Xbox) to 90 (PC) out of 100%.

In April 2009, Escape from Butcher Bay received a remaster and a sequel in one bottle – The Chronicles of Riddick: Assault on Dark Athena for PC, PS3 and Xbox 360 included an improved version of the original game and a new story campaign.